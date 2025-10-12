Global analysts back Adnoc’s growth vision with 'buy' recommendation

Multiple analysts have upgraded their target prices of Adnoc's listed stocks by up to 11.4 per cent, citing strong earnings and dividend growth, increased dividend frequency, and consistently robust performance as reasons behind their upgrades. Almost 80 per cent of covering analysts have a buy recommendation on Adnoc stocks.

Adnoc’s inaugural Investor Majlis in Abu Dhabi drew more than 500 global investors and analysts, marking a new chapter in the Group’s – and its listed companies – ambitious growth journey. The event underscored Adnoc’s growth strategy, commitment to transparency, and the strength and resilience of its six listed companies, prompting leading international banks to issue multiple price target upgrades across the Adnoc portfolio. Analysts from global banks described Adnoc’s Investor Majlis as a powerful display of transparency, discipline, and long-term value creation, reaffirming Adnoc’s role at the heart of the UAE’s capital market success story.

Held under the leadership of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO, the event provided a detailed look at Adnoc’s six listed entities: Adnoc Drilling, Adnoc Gas, Adnoc Distribution, Adnoc Logistics & Services, Borouge, and Fertiglobe. It highlighted Adnoc’s focus on financial discipline, strong governance, and sustainable shareholder returns, supported by long-term dividend visibility of Dh158 billion ($43 billion) through 2030.

Following the Investor Majlis, analysts from leading international banks including Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan, and Bank of America reaffirmed Adnoc’s leadership position, noting the Group’s balanced growth-and-resilience framework, continued expansion across the value chain, and growing adoption of digital and AI solutions.

As Adnoc continues to execute its growth and diversification strategy, the positive market response to its first Investor Majlis underscores global confidence in its ability to deliver sustainable returns while advancing the UAE’s economic vision for a low-carbon future.