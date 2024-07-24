Germany plans heavy reliance on hydrogen imports

Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday much of that will "have to be covered by imports from abroad". — Reuters file

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 9:44 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 9:45 PM

Germany will have to import at least 50 percent of the hydrogen it needs to meet its own green energy targets, the economy ministry said Wednesday.

Europe's largest economy is betting heavily on hydrogen and its derivatives as it looks to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 65 percent by 2030 and achieve climate neutrality by 2045.

But Economy Minister Robert Habeck said Wednesday much of that will "have to be covered by imports from abroad".

Between 50 and 70 percent of Germany's hydrogen is expected to come from abroad by 2030, Habeck said as he presented the government's roadmap for obtaining supplies.

Hydrogen use is then expected to rise further and "we can expect the proportion of imports to continue to rise after 2030", Habeck said.

Germany is working with "a large number of countries" to "diversify sources of supply as much as possible", he said.