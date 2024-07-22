Fujairah Oil Industry Zone approves additional land allocation for Mena Terminal

The platform offers citizens a digitalised, faster, and more seamless procedure to recover the VAT they incurred on the construction of their new homes
The Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) has announced an agreement to allocate additional land for the expansion of the Mena Terminal located in the Port of Fujairah.
The Mena Terminal, which was acquired by the Mercantile & Maritime Group in October 2023, is a major strategic energy trading port and one of the largest bunkering hubs in the world. The allocation of the additional 54,000m2 of land will enable the construction of a biofuel processing plant, supporting FOIZ’s strategy to attract and establish low carbon and green fuel production in the zone. FOIZ’s planning and operations are also in line with the Emirate of Fujairah and UAE strategy to lower emissions and increase the share of green fuels in the overall energy mix.
The Mena Terminal is a bulk liquid storage terminal located in the Port of Fujairah. It comprises 14 tanks and 2.2 million barrels, storing 352,000m3 of black and white refined petroleum products. The terminal is interconnected to all terminals in Fujairah, with 6 jetty lines providing access to 9 main berths and 2 bunker barge berths. It has a capacity of 4,500 cbm/hour and 3,000 cbm/hour flow per line for black and white products, respectively. The terminal has its own power generation system, including solar, with a world-class health and safety track record overseen by a dedicated management team.
Capt. Salem Al Afkham Al Hamoudi, Director of Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ), stated: “The Mena Terminal holds significant importance in supporting FOIZ’s mission to regulate various aspects of the hydrocarbon industry within the zone. FOIZ is delighted to announce its support on the Mena Project’s initiative to expand land dedicated to green fuels”.
Murtaza Lakhani, Chairman of Mena Terminals Fujairah FZCO, said, “The Mena Terminal is one of the leading and most innovative terminal assets in the region, which also champions best practice environmental standards in oil storage. This land lease agreement is the next step in the terminal’s journey as a supplier of green fuels. We thank FOIZ for their support and commitment to energy transition in the region.”
