UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 11:02 AM

Updated: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 1:08 PM

The UAE on Sunday (August 31) announced the fuel prices for the month of September 2025.

The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has kept rates relatively unchanged for August. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

The new rates will apply from September 1 and are as follows:

PetrolSeptemberAugust
Super 98Dh2.70Dh2.69
Special 95Dh2.58Dh2.57
E-Plus 91Dh 2.51Dh2.50

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in September will cost you a bit higher as last month.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Compact cars

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

PetrolSeptemberAugust
Super 98Dh137.7Dh137.19
Special 95Dh131.58Dh131.07
E-Plus 91Dh128.01Dh127.50

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

PetrolSeptemberAugust
Super 98Dh167.4Dh166.78
Special 95Dh159.96Dh159.34
E-Plus 91Dh155.62Dh155

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

PetrolSeptemberAugust
Super 98Dh199.8Dh199.06
Special 95Dh190.92Dh190.18
E-Plus 91Dh185.74Dh185