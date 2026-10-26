From Abu Dhabi to the North Sea: How HEA Energy is building a foothold in offshore wind

The UAE-based marine services company is expanding its fleet and European operations to support the growing offshore wind industry

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An Abu Dhabi-based company founded in 2022 is staking out a place in one of Europe's most demanding energy markets: keeping North Sea offshore wind farms running.

HEA Energy, headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), was founded in 2022 by Hassan El Ali, the founder and former executive chairman of ZMI Holdings. In that short span, HEA has assembled a fleet of jack-up barges and offshore support vessels and become a trusted partner to oil and gas operators in the Gulf and offshore wind developers in Europe.

The trajectory makes HEA one of a small number of Gulf-headquartered companies competing directly in Europe's offshore wind service sector, a market long dominated by European operators.

A founder's second act

El Ali built his reputation in offshore marine services at ZMI Holdings, which grew into what was described as the world’s largest owner and operator of self-propelled jack-up barges before ADNOC Logistics & Services acquired it in 2022.

When he set up HEA the same year, he positioned it as a provider of offshore marine logistics to both oil and gas and renewables. That dual focus, and a pragmatic approach to which clients and sectors it serves, is central to the company’s strategy.

Building a fleet at speed

The growth has come through acquisitions. In early 2024, HEA announced the purchase of three jack-up barges from Seajacks, the offshore wind arm of US-listed Eneti, to strengthen its hand in offshore wind. Shortly afterwards, HEA announced deals for further jack-up barges, along with multi-purpose support vessels and dive support vessels designed to house large crews for subsea work. Its existing barges were already working on projects in West Africa, the Middle East and the North Sea.

Most recently, HEA Energy acquired the jack-up barges Thor and Wind Lift 1, alongside a long-term charter agreement that secures continued vessel availability for Semco Maritime. The deal creates a strong platform for major component exchange and overhauling services in the European offshore wind market, pairing Semco Maritime's technical expertise and its overhauling facility in Emden, Germany, with HEA's maritime capabilities. With a growing pipeline of projects from leading developers such as Ørsted, RWE and Equinor, the partnership is well positioned for long-term growth.

HEA also signalled ambitions beyond its core markets, naming the Americas and South-East Asia as targets and setting out an aggressive newbuild programme. Today, the fleet comprises 18 jack-up barges and 15 offshore support vessels.

The North Sea bet

Earlier this year, HEA secured a new long-term operations and maintenance contract in Europe, a sign of where it sees its future. The campaign began in summer 2026 in the North Sea, using the jack-up barge HEA Hercules, which was mobilised after maintenance and upgrade works in Rotterdam.

The company has framed the award as part of a strategy to build long-term partnerships with wind farm developers, supporting projects across their operating life rather than only at construction.

The logic is straightforward. As turbines grow larger and installed capacity expands, demand for maintenance vessels is rising. HEA says it has been scaling its fleet to match, mixing newbuilds with second-hand tonnage.

On the floor in Hamburg

HEA took its case to WindEnergy Hamburg, held from September 22 to 25, 2026 and billed as the world's leading trade fair for the wind industry. Organisers expected more than 1,600 exhibitors from around 40 countries and about 43,000 participants from over 100 countries across 11 halls.

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta visited the HEA Energy stand at WindEnergy Hamburg this week, joining company founder Hassan El Ali. During his visit, Laporta was briefed on HEA Energy's operations, current projects and plans for international expansion, with the company's activities now spanning the Americas, Europe and the Middle East.

This year's fair added a dedicated energy storage area for the first time, while conference stages focused on offshore build-out, grid expansion and Europe's energy security. For a service company like HEA, those themes translate directly into demand for vessels.