Empower posts record Dh1 billion profit as capacity, customer base surge in 2025

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) reported its strongest financial performance to date, posting a 10.5 per cent rise in net profit to Dh1.004 billion for 2025, driven by higher revenue, network expansion and strong customer growth. The company’s annual revenue climbed 4.9 per cent to Dh3.419 billion, marking a new record for the world’s largest district cooling provider

EBITDA also improved, increasing 6.2 per cent to Dh1.649 billion, compared with Dh1.552 billion in 2024. Profit before tax rose to Dh1.103 billion, also up 10.5 per cent year on year. Empower distributed Dh875 million in dividends, split equally between April and October.

CEO Ahmad Bin Shafar said the results reflected the resilience and scalability of Empower’s model. “The record results achieved by Empower in 2025 underscore the strength of its business model and the effectiveness of its long‑term strategy,” he said, attributing growth to disciplined expansion and investments in technology and sustainability. He added that the company’s digital transformation efforts were improving efficiency while supporting Dubai’s environmental goals.

Operational performance hit new highs as connected capacity reached 1.7 million refrigeration tonnes (RT), reinforcing Empower’s global leadership. Contracted capacity rose to nearly 2 million RT, supported by 186 new contracts during the year. The firm expanded its portfolio to 1,747 buildings, adding 110 properties, while its distribution network surpassed 430 km across Dubai. Customer numbers reached 156,000, with new registrations up 26 per cent.

Digital transactions continued to accelerate. Empower processed 979,051 online bill‑payment transactions in 2025 — 10 per cent more than the previous year — and approved 46,876 NOC applications, also up 10 per cent.

New project wins included district cooling agreements for Wasl’s The Island (23,853 RT), the next phase of Uptown Dubai with DMCC (24,675 RT), Palm Gateway (9,470 RT), and the first phase of Al Habtoor Tower (7,200 RT). The company also began operating its Deira Waterfront plant (39,000 RT) and advanced several new facilities in Al Sufouh 2, Jumeirah Village and Dubai Science Park.

Empower capped the year with multiple global awards at IDEA 2025, a LEED Gold certification for its DLRC plant, and ESG recognition from Dubai Chamber and MAJRA — reinforcing its role as a regional leader in sustainability.