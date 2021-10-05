Ducab reiterates commitment to green energy

Ducab has reiterated its commitment towards green energy and a more sustainable future, in line with the sustainability goals set by the UAE leadership, with the launch of a new brand identity and corporate vision.

The new brand identity will focus on providing ‘Energy for change’ and was unveiled by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, on the first day of the Wetex and Dubai Solar Show 2021.

The UAE-based company’s new strategy is designed to generate positive economic, social, and environmental impact. This renewed purpose will mean providing the market with innovative, and sustainable energy solutions, all of which are developed in the UAE.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Mohammad Abdul Rahman Almutawa, group CEO of Ducab, said that the “scene had changed” a lot for Ducab in recent years. He looked back at several notable achievements that had helped the company set more ambitious sustainability targets for itself. Chief among these included the company opening its first in-house solar plant to power its new headquarters building in Jebel Ali, as well as parts of its manufacturing plant, setting new standards for managing industrial emissions and energy consumption.

“The in-house solar plant shows our commitment to a more renewable future,” he said. “We have to be seen as a positive contributor to the UAE’s various green energy plans and strategies. On the business front, we are looking at more renewable forms of energy that can add value to our offerings.”

Ducab’s strategic realignment comes at a time when the renewable energy sector is growing faster than ever, with the entire world focusing on mitigating climate change through decarbonisation. The UAE’s Energy Strategy 2050 plans to increase the contribution of clean energy sources within the total capacity mix to 50 per cent by 2050, through projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, designed to be one of the largest single-site solar parks in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030.

In addition, the launch of the new UAE industrial strategy earlier this year reflects the enormous opportunities ahead. Not only does it aim to raise the contribution to GDP of the industrial sector to Dh300 billion by 2031, but it is also aligned with the UAE’s international commitments to advancing sustainable economic growth, deploying clean energy solutions, driving industrial innovation, and promoting responsible consumption and production.

Ducab is an active contributor to programmes within ‘Operation 300bn.’ This has involved supplying flagship energy projects such as the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth; HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong; Hornsea One the UK’s largest offshore wind farm; and South Korea’s Shin Hanul one and two nuclear reactors. Ducab has also supplied over 90 per cent of the wire and cable requirements for Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Our ambition took us to 45 countries around the world, and from under 100 employees to a global workforce of more than 1,400,” said Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, chairman of Ducab. “As we seek to expand our business into new sectors and new geographies, our revitalised corporate vision and values set a clear direction for our next chapter of sustainable growth.”

