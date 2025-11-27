Dubai: New resolution issued to curb illegal trade of petroleum products

Dubai's Crown Prince has issued a resolution regarding regulation of petroleum products trading activities in the emirate.

The resolution dictates that the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is responsible for overseeing petroleum trading activities in Dubai.

The new resolution aims at curbing illegal trading of petroleum products and support Dubai's vision for enhanced economic and environmental security. It is also aimed at protecting lives, property, public health, and safety.

This will involve approve procedures, requirements, and standards for conducting the activity and also issuing and renewing permits for petroleum trading activities

The council will also determine the number and locations of fuel stations in line with the Dubai Urban Plan.

