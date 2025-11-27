  • search in Khaleej Times
Dubai: New resolution issued to curb illegal trade of petroleum products

The resolution by the Crown Prince dictates that the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is responsible for overseeing petroleum trading activities in the emirate

Published: Thu 27 Nov 2025, 4:54 PM

Dubai's Crown Prince has issued a resolution regarding regulation of petroleum products trading activities in the emirate.

The resolution dictates that the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy is responsible for overseeing petroleum trading activities in Dubai.

The new resolution aims at curbing illegal trading of petroleum products and support Dubai's vision for enhanced economic and environmental security. It is also aimed at protecting lives, property, public health, and safety.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, which has been set to oversee petroleum products trading activities in the city.

This will involve approve procedures, requirements, and standards for conducting the activity and also issuing and renewing permits for petroleum trading activities

The council will also determine the number and locations of fuel stations in line with the Dubai Urban Plan.

The resolution supports Dubai’s vision for economic and environmental security by regulating activities such as the import, manufacture, storage, transport, sale, and supply of petroleum