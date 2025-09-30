Dubai: Hatta dams to power homes by year-end in region's first hydroelectric plant

By the end of this year, Hatta’s mountains will power homes and businesses, as Dubai launches the Middle East’s first hydroelectric plant. The project is capable of generating 250 megawatts of clean energy and feeding surplus power into the city’s grid.

Announced on the sidelines of WETEX at the World Trade Centre, the project highlights how the emirate is diversifying its energy sources and pioneering in technology that is rarely seen in the region.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, chairperson of the sales, logistics and sponsorships Committee for WETEX, said the hydroelectric station marks a milestone in the UAE’s sustainability journey. “The Hatta hydro power is the first hydro electricity project in the Middle East,” he said. “It is a two-level system of dams in the mountains and will be operational all year round.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

How the plant works

The project is designed to take advantage of both water storage and renewable solar energy. During daylight hours, solar power will drive pumps that move water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir. When needed, the stored water will be released through a tunnel, rushing downward at high velocity to spin turbines that generate electricity.

“This system ensures that we can provide clean, reliable energy to Hatta,” said Dr Al Akraf. “Any additional capacity will be transferred to Dubai’s grid.”

The plant’s 250-megawatt capacity will be enough to supply the needs of Hatta residents and contribute surplus power to the wider emirate, making it a flexible solution that combines storage, stability, and sustainability.

Alongside the hydroelectric station, Dewa (Dubai Electricity and Water Authority) has also unveiled innovative building projects aimed at reaching net-zero emissions. One example is the Al Sheraa building (Soon to be Dewa HQ), which has been fitted with solar panels on the roof to generate more power than it consumes.

“The Al Sheraa building will cover all of its own electricity requirements, and any surplus will be fed back into the grid,” said Dr Al Akraf.

Regional first

Hydropower is common in parts of Europe, Asia, and the Americas, but the dry topography of the Middle East has meant such projects were once thought impractical.

By leveraging its mountainous terrain in Hatta and pairing the system with solar power, Dubai has created a model that could inspire similar developments across the region.

“The Hatta project shows how we can use the resources available to us, mountains, reservoirs, and solar energy to create a sustainable power supply,” said Dr Al Akraf.