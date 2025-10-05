Dubai: Dewa, Parkin to instal 100 EV chargers in key locations in phase 1

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Parkin Company have signed an agreement to instal 100 electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the first phase in key locations across the city.

The key locations include residential communities, shopping malls, leisure destinations, and public areas. A broader roll-out will follow in the near future to cover additional areas of the emirate, the companies said on Sunday.

Parkin will manage service delivery through its smart app, while Dewa will ensure the seamless management and operation of EV Green charger infrastructure to ensure optimal performance and reliability.

According to a study released by Roland Berger, more than half – 52 per cent – of UAE residents are buying and leasing EVs due to lower car usage and maintenance costs than fuel vehicle. The other key considerations for buying and leasing EVs are protecting the environment and the higher level of intelligence of battery electric vehicles.

Roland Berger's EV Charging Index 2025 shows that the UAE leads the GCC by EV sales volume, with nearly 24,000 battery and plug-in hybrid units sold in 2024. Saudi Arabia saw EV sales jump over tenfold from 2023, reaching more than 11,000 units.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said registered users in the EV Green Charger initiative exceeded 19,000 customers by the end of August 2025.

The utility services provider offers over 1,500 public charging points across Dubai, including those established in collaboration with its partners in the government and private sectors.

Ahmed Hashem Bahrozyan, chairman of Parkin, said by expanding the EV Green Charger network, “we are reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global pioneer in sustainability while ensuring our city remains one of the most connected, accessible and future-ready destinations in the world.”

Mohamed Abdulla Al Ali, CEO of Parkin, said this step is in line with Parkin’s strategic directions to transform from traditional parking management to holistic space management, “enabling us to keep pace with the rapid evolution of urban mobility and to actively support Dubai’s vision of enhancing quality of life and shaping a smarter, more sustainable future for generations to come”.