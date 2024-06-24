Dubai: Budget ahead for your utility bills with this DEWA tariff calculator

The National airline of Sri Lanka plans to add new routes in the region after acquiring more aircraft this year
Are you unsure of how much money to keep aside for utilities every month? Worried about not being able to predict the bills? The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (Dewa) tariff calculator enables you to estimate your electricity and water cost, depending on your consumption and tariff type.
You can access this service through the official website, or smart application. Here is a guide on how to access the calculator, what the consumption measurements mean, and how to verify your consumption levels with Dewa.
Your consumption of water should be measured in imperial gallons (IG), and electricity consumption in kilowatt hours (kWh).
An imperial gallon is equal to approximately 4.5 litres (l), and you can calculate an estimate of your consumption by adding up an approximate of the quantity used in your daily activities that require water such as bathing, drinking, cooking, washing etc
A kilowatt hour is the energy used by 1 kilowatt (1000 watts) running for an hour. So if you have a 500-watt appliance running for 2 hours, that would be equal to 1 kWh.
You can calculate the kWh by knowing the wattage of your appliances, and the approximate time they run for.
If you find an unexpected increase in your bills, Dewa has a service to verify your consumption levels. The customer can access this tool to verify if their meters are functioning properly, and giving an accurate reading or not.
When verifying by oneself, or scheduling a call with the Dewa agent, the service is free. If you wish to schedule an onsite visit, a service fee of Dh30 or Dh75 will be charged, depending on the meter type, if the meter is not faulty.
If accuracy of the water meter has to be verified, it may be tested in a DEWA lab and a new meter will be installed for service continuity, according to the official website.
