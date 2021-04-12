DSCE releases 2021 State of Green Economy Report

The UAE excelled in its Covid-19 response, and went on to announce that digitisation and the green economy would serve as the basis for the UAE’s post-pandemic recovery

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) on Monday released the seventh 'State of Green Economy Report'.

Themed ‘2020: Towards the next 50’, this edition focuses on public and private sector initiatives that will contribute to the country’s development and transition to a green economy in the upcoming 50 years. The report is structured to focus on five pillars, namely in the economy, education, infrastructure, health and media.

The report's 2021 edition is the result of a collaboration between the DSCE, the Dubai Carbon Centre of Excellence (DCCE) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa).

Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, DSCE secretary-general, commented on the report, saying: "The seventh State of Green Economy Report highlights Dubai’s substantial steps to become the global capital of the green economy and sustainable development. Dubai has exceeded the original target of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050."

''Today, nine per cent of the energy capacity mix comes from renewable sources, which is two per cent higher than the seven per cent target set for 2020. Dubai also decreased its carbon emissions by 22 per cent in 2019 compared to business as usual, two years ahead of the Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021 target to reduce emissions by 16 per cent by 2021,'' he added.

In the report’s introduction, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DSCE vice chairman, and MD and CEO of Dewa, explained that the report highlights the key achievements of active institutions and organisations comprising practices and success stories that help drive the transition to a green economy. '

'These achievements are based on the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed forces, that anticipates the future, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071, to ensure a happy and sustainable future for generations to come and to make the UAE the world’s leading nation," he said.

According to the report, the UAE excelled in its Covid-19 response, and went on to announce that digitisation and the green economy would serve as the basis for the UAE’s post-pandemic recovery. Hence, the report also highlights key efforts of public and private sector entities to deal with the pandemic's fallout and mitigate its impacts through innovative solutions.

Despite the persistence of the pandemic, 2020 saw the UAE lay the foundations for a comprehensive development plan for the upcoming 50 years, which will be advanced further in 2021, the report said.

The report has five chapters addressing various topics that all play a key part in the UAE’s 50-year sustainable development plan, from increasing energy efficiency and reducing carbon emissions across sectors to building the UAE’s knowledge-based economy and digital future. It also includes infographics showcasing trends, numbers, the UAE’s ranking in global indicators, and Covid-19 related data in alignment with the topics discussed in each chapter.

- Wam