Dewa’s strategic projects make headway
The utility, in its 8th annual Sustainability Report 2020, said Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the IPP model, has a capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 and will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually
Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said its two ongoing strategic projects — the fourth phase of the Dh16 billion Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which will have the largest energy storage capacity in the world, and the Dh1.4 billion hydroelectric power station at Hatta — are making headway.
The utility, in its 8th annual Sustainability Report 2020, said Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, has a capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 and will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
Dewa’s report focuses on sustainable development, economic development, customers, energy and climate change, water, environmental protection, employees, and society. The report was developed based on the guidelines of several international standards.
“We managed our Dh40 billion of strategic projects effectively to ensure business continuity according to our strategy; working with over 20,000 employees of suppliers, contractors and other companies. Dewa coordinated with Dubai Health Authority to do tests for suppliers and contractors and set up quarantine centres to ensure the projects work progress,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.
“Dewa strives to achieve the sustainability goals in the long run, in line with the UN 17 SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) 2030, and its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. Dewa works to achieve the vision and directives of the wise leadership to build a more sustainable environment and find long term solutions for challenges, said Al Tayer.
He said through the sustainability report, Dewa shares the relevant economic, environmental and social facts that reflect our long–term commitment towards sustainability.
“The report is a reliable, useful, and transparent reference for Dewa’s achievements and efforts over a full year to achieve the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation.”
Al Tayer said that despite the pandemic, Dewa has continued to work to achieve its sustainability projects and goals. In November 2020, Dewa successfully commissioned the 800MW 3rd phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park using the IPP model in partnership with a consortium led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and EDF Group, through its subsidiary EDF Énergies Nouvelles at an investment of Dh3.47 billion.
In 2020, Dewa also launched the Research and Development Centre at the Solar Park. It continues to strengthen and increase the efficiency of its water network, and has achieved one of the lowest water losses of 5.1 per cent.
