Dewa’s pavilion to highlight efforts in sustainability, energy of the future

Dewa’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights Dewa’s innovative projects and initiatives in renewable and clean energy

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) is participating at Expo 2020 Dubai with a large pavilion, characterised by a contemporary design that aligns with Dewa’s role as the Official Sustainable Energy Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“Dewa’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai provides a unique experience for visitors. It highlights Dewa’s innovative projects and initiatives, especially in renewable and clean energy and using the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to disrupt the entire business of public utilities. Dewa intends to become the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems through Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dewa. Its objectives align with the Dubai 10X initiative, which aims to make the Government of Dubai 10 years ahead of other cities through government innovation,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and chief executive of Dewa.

Dewa’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai highlights the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030. Upon its completion, the solar park will reduce over 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. The current capacity of the solar park’s projects has reached 1,013MW using photovoltaic solar panels. Dewa has 1,850MW underway using photovoltaic solar panels and Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) in addition to other phases to reach 5,000MW by 2030.

Dewa will showcase the Green Hydrogen project, the first of its kind in the Mena to produce hydrogen using solar power. It was implemented in collaboration between Dewa, Expo 2020 Dubai, and Siemens Energy at the outdoor testing facilities of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The pilot plant has been designed to accommodate future applications and test platforms of different uses for hydrogen, such as for industry and transportation.

Digital Dewa, the digital arm of Dewa, aims to make Dewa the world’s first digital utility to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage, while expanding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital services. Digital Dewa focuses on four pillars: Solar Energy, Energy Storage, AI, and digital services.

Dewa has allocated a stand at its pavilion for the Solar Decathlon Middle East (SDME). It is part of the partnership between the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Dewa with the US Department of Energy. Dewa will showcase the designs submitted by universities in the second SDME, which will be held in conjunction with Expo 2020 Dubai. Dewa will also showcase the design that won the first place in the first SDME, which Dewa organised in 2018. It was designed by a team from Virginia Tech in the US.

One of Dewa’s pioneering and innovative projects is a 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta. The station, which is the first of its kind in the GCC will have a storage capacity of 1,500 megawatt-hours, a life span of up to 80 years and investments up to Dh1.421 million.

As part of its pavilion, Dewa will dedicate a special stand for the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO).

Dewa will showcase its Space-D programme, which aims to build Dewa’s capabilities and train Emirati professionals to use space technologies to enhance its electricity and water networks, and will take advantage of the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Dewa’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai will feature a model of its new headquarters named ‘Al Shera’a’ (Arabic for Sail). It will be the world’s tallest, largest, and smartest government Zero Energy building.

