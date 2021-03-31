Dewa, Utico sign Dh1.5 billion water desalination deal

The project is expected to be completed by March 2024

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and Utico on Wednesday signed a 35-year water purchase and shareholding agreement for a desalination plant.

The project in Hassyan, south of Dubai, will process the 120 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) under the Independent Water Producer (IWP) model. It is expected to be completed by March 2024 at a cost Dh1.5 billion ($410 million), according to a Dewa statement.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa; and Ivan Richard Menezes, managing director of Utico, signed the agreement in the presence of Rashed Mehran Al Blooshi, chairman of Utico, and a number of Dewa officials.

Al Tayer said this key project supports Dewa’s strategy to engage the private sector in developing innovations that enhance water supplies and improve the efficiency and quality of water services.

“We work to increase the production capacity of desalinated water to meet the growing demand, with the aim of reaching 750 MIGD of desalinated water, compared to the current 470 MIGD,” he said.

He said the project also supports Dewa’s strategy to promote Sea Water Reverse Osmosis, as it consumes less energy compared to multi-stage flash (MSF) plants.

“We aim to produce 100 per cent of desalinated water using a mix of clean energy and waste heat by 2030,” added Al Tayer.

Al Blooshi said Utico is confident of delivering this development to the satisfaction of Dewa and all its stakeholders. “We will deliver this project as the most sustainable desalination plant in the UAE with the world’s lowest tariff,” he said.

