Dewa makes progress on H-Station at Al Aweer

The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2021, while maintaining Dewa’s commitment to the highest standards

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has completed 72.38 per cent of the fourth phase of the H-Station at Al Aweer, which is one of its most important projects to meet the reserve margin criterion set for peak electricity demand in Dubai.

So far, Dewa has completed over six million safe working hours on this project without recording any injuries. The Dh1.1 billion project is implemented by a consortium comprising Siemens and ELSEWEDY Power. The project includes importing, installing, testing, supplying, and commissioning three Siemens gas turbines with a total capacity of 829 megawatts (MW). The project also includes installing sub devices and equipment from major international companies such as natural gas compressors from Germany’s MAN. It also includes a natural gas treatment station from Dutch company Petrogas. Other local and regional companies are also contributing to this project.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a strong infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid changes in Dubai and the growing demand for electricity and water in the Emirate. This is according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability and availability, to contribute to sustainable social, economic and environmental development,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa.

Nasser Lootah, executive vice president of Generation at Dewa, said that the project’s work progress is fast-paced. The project is expected to be operational by the end of 2021, while maintaining Dewa’s commitment to the highest standards of health, safety, quality and efficiency.

H-Station at Al Aweer has a current total capacity of 1,996MW under current climate conditions and high temperatures of up to 50 degrees Celsius. Once the 829MW 4th phase is complete, the station will have a total capacity of 2,825MW. This will eventually add to Dewa’s current installed capacity of 11,700MW for electricity, and 470MIGD for water.

business@khaleejtimes.com