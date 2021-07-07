Dewa completes over 84% of 4th phase of H-Station in Al Aweer

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has completed 84.52 per cent of the 829 megawatts (MW) 4th phase of the H-Station power plant in Al Aweer with investments totalling Dh1.1 billion.

This phase will increase the station’s total capacity to 2,825MW under climate conditions of up to 50 degrees Celsius. The project is expected to be operational by Q2 of 2022.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, said that this project is one of Dewa’s key projects to meet the reserve margin criterion set for peak electricity demand in Dubai. It will add to Dewa’s current installed capacity of 12,900 MW of electricity.

“We work in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a strong infrastructure that keeps pace with rapid changes in Dubai and the growing demand for electricity and water in the emirate. This is according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, reliability and availability, to contribute to sustainable social, economic and environmental development,” said Al Tayer.

Nasser Lootah, EVP of Generation at Dewa, said that the station is equipped with the latest systems and technologies to reduce emissions to the minimum. The turbines will be completely fuelled with natural gas. He noted that the project’s work progress is fast paced, while maintaining the highest levels of health, safety, quality, and efficiency.

The project is being implemented by a consortium comprising Siemens Energy and Elsewedy Power. It includes supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning three Siemens gas turbines with a total capacity of 829MW. The project also includes installing sub devices and equipment from major international companies such as natural gas compressors from Germany’s MAN. It also includes a natural gas treatment station from Dutch company Petrogas. Other local and regional companies are also contributing to this project.

