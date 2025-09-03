ConocoPhillips says it will cut workforce by 20-25%, shares fall

US oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips will cut 20-25 per cent of its workforce as part of a broad restructuring, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday, after five sources told Reuters that CEO Ryan Lance detailed the plans in a morning video message.

Shares of the third largest US oil producer declined 4.2 per cent to $94.91, outpacing a 2.1 per cent drop in the broader S&P 500 Energy Index.

“I know these changes create uncertainty, and they are unsettling,” Lance said.

A fall in oil prices has put ConocoPhillips and its rivals under pressure this year, forcing them to cut staff, curb capital spending and reduce drilling. US oil major Chevron announced it would lay off up to 20 per cent of its staff in February, and oil service giant SLB is also cutting its workforce.

In January, British oil major BP said it would cut over 7,000 staff, or 5 per cent of its workforce.

“As we streamline our organization and take work out of the system, we will need fewer roles,” Lance said in the video heard by Reuters.

Costs have risen by about $2 per barrel, making it harder for the company to compete, Lance said. He said controllable costs had risen to $13 per barrel in 2024 from $11 in 2021.

US crude futures have decreased by about 11 per cent so far this year.

Most job cuts to come before end of the year

Last month, ConocoPhillips identified more than $1 billion of cost reduction and margin enhancement opportunities, on top of the more than $1 billion in cost savings from its acquisition of Marathon Oil last year.

The company has about 13,000 employees globally, meaning between 2,600 and 3,250 employees will be affected. Most of the cuts will be made before the end of the year, ConocoPhillips spokesperson Dennis Nuss said in an emailed response to Reuters.

The new structure and management will be made public in mid-September, and the reorganization will be completed by 2026, two of the sources said.

The company is set to hold a town hall meeting on Thursday morning at 9 a.m. Central Time, the sources said.

In April, two sources told Reuters that Houston-based ConocoPhillips had hired management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group to advise on the restructuring and layoff program, referred to internally as “Competitive Edge.”

ConocoPhillips’ net income shrank in the second quarter to about $2 billion, the lowest since the quarter ended March 2021, when COVID-19 had ravaged demand.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the company’s shares have fallen 4 per cent so far this year, compared with a 5 per cent rise in S&P 500 Energy Index.