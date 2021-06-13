Clean energy capacity in Dubai will reach 12% by year-end

Dewa to add an additional 600MW of clean energy capacity to Dubai’s energy mix in 2021

Dubai’s strategy to promote clean energy has started to yield positive results as Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) will add another 600 megawatts through solar power this year, latest data shows.

The Dubai-based utility announced that its total power capacity from clean energy will increased to 1,613MW compared to present 1,013MW, reflecting an increase of 12 per cent by year-end. The clean energy coming online this year is mainly based on photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP).

“Dewa will commission the 300MW first stage of the 5th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in July. It will commission the world's tallest CSP tower at 262.44 metres with a capacity of 100MW in September and 200MW from the parabolic trough as part of the 4th phase of the solar park by the end of 2021,” Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa, said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Sunday.

Good energy mix

He confirmed that Dewa will add 300MW from solar photovoltaic panels and another 300MW from CSP. He said clean power capacity in Dubai’s energy mix will reach around 10 per cent in July and 12 per cent by the end of the year.

Referring to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, Al Tayer said the strategy aims to provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

“Since its launch, the solar park’s projects have received considerable interest from global developers, which reflects the confidence of international investors in Dewa’s major projects,” he said.

IPP model a success

Al Tayer emphasised that Dewa's major projects in cooperation with the private sector, based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, contribute to the economic growth of the Emirate. “Dewa has attracted investments of around Dh40 billion from the IPP model,” he said.

Waleed Salman, executive vice-president of Business Development and Excellence at Dewa, explained that the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site investment project that combines CSP and photovoltaic technology using the IPP model. It is rated for 950MW with investments up to Dh16 billion. This phase is characterised by the largest thermal energy storage capacity in the world of 15 hours, which allows for energy production round the clock.

Dewa received the lowest global bid of $1.6953 cents per kilowatt hour for the 900MW fifth phase using the latest solar photovoltaic bifacial technologies, with Single Axis Tracking to increase energy production.

