Aramco signs over $25 bln of deals for main gas network and Jafurah gas field

Over 7,000 individuals empowered by high-quality Arabic digital content
Saudi Arabia's state oil company Aramco has signed contracts worth more than $25 billion for the second phase of the expansion of its Jafurah gas field and the third phase of expanding its main gas network, its CEO Amin Nasser said on Sunday.
Saudi Arabia is working on developing its unconventional gas reserves, which require advanced extraction methods such as those used in the shale gas industry.
Jafurah is the kingdom's largest unconventional non-oil associated gas field and is potentially the biggest shale gas development outside the United States, with reserves reaching 229 trillion cubic feet of gas and 75 billion barrels of condensates.
"By generating an anticipated 2 billion standard cubic feet per day of sales gas by 2030, this bold initiative will strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as one of the top national gas producers in the world.", said Nasser, speaking of the Jafurah field at a contracts award ceremony in Dhahran.
The main gas network expansion will add 4,000 more kilometers of pipelines, boosting capacity by around 3.2 billion standard cubic feet per day and connecting several additional cities from across the country to the network, he said.
Companies awarded contracts for the expansion in Jafurah included a consortium involving Hyundai Engineering & Construction, while Chinese state energy giant Sinopec figured among the firms involved in the main gas network expansion.
Over 7,000 individuals empowered by high-quality Arabic digital content
New entrant seeks to focus on sustainability, exclusivity
Angola’s first integrated economic zone aims to foster sustainable growth in the region
Nucera is one of the prominent leaders in the real estate sector in the UAE
Weak dollar boosting interest in yellow metal
Transition to QR Codes with GS1 standards to revolutionise the consumer experience
Annual exercise is integral to banks’ capital planning
The UAE is the first market in the HSBC global network to launch WorldTrader