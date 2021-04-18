Application deadline for 4th Emirates Energy Award extended

The award highlights the best practices and pioneering works in energy efficiency, sustainability and environmental conservation

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy has extended the submission deadline for the fourth Emirates Energy Award (EEA) until August 31, 2021.

This is a step towards attracting further distinguished participation and enriching the award through leading and innovative practices from the UAE and the region to enhance renewable energy and energy efficiency.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the fourth edition of the Emirates Energy Award (EEA) will be held under the theme - 'Inspiring Innovation for Sustainable Energy'. The award seeks to strengthen Dubai's global role in supporting and implementing strategies for the use of renewable energy and energy technologies.

The Emirates Energy Award (EEA) is a regional award that encourages individual innovators and business organisations to rationalise energy and resources. The award highlights the best practices and pioneering works in energy efficiency, sustainability and environmental conservation.

"We work to achieve the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 per cent of Dubai's total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The EEA reflects the vision of the wise leadership in developing and transforming the energy sector in the UAE into a more efficient and sustainable one, while promoting innovation in this vital field to find practical solutions to fulfil the increasing demand for energy in the future," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and president of the Emirates Energy Award.

"The decision to extend the deadline for the award comes in response to the ongoing challenges that the world faces due to the Covid-19 pandemic, giving room for many regional institutions and individuals in the energy sector to participate and contribute to the award through their innovative solutions. We are confident that the participation this year will be exceptional in light of the changes that the global energy sector is undergoing, as well as global efforts to diversify energy sources, among other fundamental shifts in traditional systems," Al Tayer added.

Ahmed Butti Al Muhairbi, secretary general of The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and vice chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Energy Award, said: "We always strive to ensure maximum participation in the Emirates Energy Award by showcasing innovative projects and experiences of specialists, experts and stakeholders to support and consolidate their efforts, on the regional and global energy systems' scale, thus reinforcing Dubai's pioneering role as a global hub for energy and sustainability. We look forward to attracting entries of modern expertise and models that will embark on a new phase in the regional energy industry."

The award is an international platform that focuses on supporting global endeavours to find innovative and sustainable solutions for environmental pollution, global warming, CO2 emissions and scarcity of natural resources. It also recognises the public and private sectors' efforts across the region in energy efficiency, energy projects, education, and research in the energy sector.

Participation in the EEA is open for everyone, including individual innovators and inventors, business organisations from the public and private sectors, as well as research centres and scientific institutions.

The Emirates Energy Award (EEA) will be granted in the award's 10 categories: Energy Efficiency-Public & Private Sectors; Energy Efficiency - Private Sector; Large Energy Project; Small Energy Project; Connecting Solar Power to Buildings Project for Large Projects (more than 500 KW); Connecting Solar Power to Buildings Project for Small Projects (less than 500 KW); Education and Capacity Building; Applied Research and Product Development and Young Professional Energy Award and Special Recognition Award.

Submission of entries can be made online by visiting EEA's website.

