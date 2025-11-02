AI’s energy appetite sparks global call for action at ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi

Electricity demand from data centres alone is projected to quadruple by 2040 — rising from 105 gigawatts to a staggering 450 gigawatts. This surge comes as 1.5 billion people are expected to move into cities, adding 2 billion electric-powered air conditioners to the grid. Meanwhile, the global airline fleet is set to double, further intensifying the pressure on energy systems.

As artificial intelligence (AI) accelerates its transformation of industries and economies, global leaders are sounding the alarm on the energy demands it will unleash. At the third ENACT Majlis in Abu Dhabi, convened by Adnoc, Masdar, and XRG, over 100 leaders from the energy, technology, investment, and government sectors gathered to address the urgent need for scalable, reliable energy to power the AI revolution.

“Energy and AI are the twin engines that have the potential to turbo-charge socioeconomic growth,” said Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO. “But energy-intensive data centers are competing for power alongside other major demand drivers in an increasingly complex world. The future won’t wait for us to catch up.”

Dr. Al Jaber called for immediate, large-scale investment in energy infrastructure and a collaborative approach that unites the energy, technology, and finance sectors with governments. He emphasized the need for modernized grids, pro-investment policies, and an AI-ready workforce to meet the demands of tomorrow’s economy.

The ENACT Majlis, held under the Chatham House Rule to foster open dialogue, builds on previous editions in Abu Dhabi and Washington, D.C. It also follows the release of a joint report by Adnoc and Microsoft titled “Powering Possible: Unleashing AI for Energy and Energy for AI”, which explores the interdependence of AI and energy systems.