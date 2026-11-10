Adnoc says vessel damaged after attack in UAE waters on November 10

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A vessel operated by UAE’s Adnoc Logistics and Services sustained damage following an attack in the country’s territorial waters in the Arabian Gulf on Tuesday afternoon, November 10, according to Wam.

Response efforts by the relevant teams are ongoing, with further updates to be provided as more information becomes available, UAE news agency Wam reported.

The incident comes days after Qatar Gas Transport Company (Nakilat) reported that its vessel Al Maayeda was attacked by unidentified objects while sailing in the Arabian Gulf on October 30.

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In a statement published on the Qatar Stock Exchange on November 1, Nakilat said no crew members were injured and the incident had no environmental impact.

The vessel remains safe and operational, with its systems under control, while an assessment of the incident's impact is under way.

The UAE subsequently condemned the attack. In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) described it as a "grave threat" to the safety of maritime navigation and global energy supplies, warning of potentially serious environmental repercussions.

The ministry also called the incident a ‘dangerous escalation’ aimed at undermining the security and stability of critical waterways.