Adnoc unveils Dh55 billion expansion plan between 2026 and 2028

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) on Sunday unveileded plans to award Dh200 billion ($55 billion) worth of projects between 2026 and 2028, signalling a new execution phase in its multi-year capital expenditure programme as it moves to lock in supply, expand capacity and deepen localisation across the energy value chain.

The scale of the planned awards reinforces Adnoc’s previously approved five-year capital investment strategy and reflects a pattern that has been taking shape over the past few years, with the company steadily using procurement and long-term project pipelines to anchor industrial growth within the UAE. Earlier Adnoc investments have focused on reducing reliance on imports, securing critical equipment locally and ensuring project delivery certainty amid global supply chain disruptions.

The latest announcement was made at the Make it With Adnoc Forum in Abu Dhabi, where the company brought together international engineering, procurement and construction contractors and 70 UAE-based manufacturers certified to Adnoc’s technical standards. The initiative builds on Adnoc’s In-Country Value (ICV) programme, which has already driven tens of billions of dirhams back into the local economy through domestic sourcing and private-sector job creation in recent years.

Projects to be awarded over the 2026–2028 period will span both upstream and downstream operations, marking what Adnoc described as a transition to “world-scale” execution as it prepares for sustained global energy demand, even as energy markets remain volatile and capital discipline has become a defining theme across the international oil and gas industry.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc’s Managing Director and Group CEO, said the company was entering a decisive phase focused on delivery rather than planning. “Adnoc is entering a defining execution phase in its strategy, driven by scale, pace and a laser-focus on delivery,” he said, adding that the approach is designed to meet rising global demand while strengthening the UAE’s industrial and manufacturing base.

Adnoc’s strategy mirrors a broader government push under the Make it in the Emirates initiative, which aims to turn large public-sector buyers into anchors for local manufacturing and private-sector employment. Previous Adnoc agreements, including multi-billion-dirham framework deals signed in recent years to locally produce industrial equipment, cables and pressure vessels, have underlined how procurement visibility is being used to stimulate factory investment and skills development.

The company said the planned awards would also introduce faster, more disciplined project delivery models, supported by early contractor engagement, performance-based partnerships and tighter governance frameworks. Industry participants at the forum were given clearer visibility on Adnoc’s medium-term pipeline, a move intended to encourage manufacturers — particularly small and medium-sized enterprises — to scale with greater confidence.

As energy markets remain shaped by geopolitical tensions, supply security concerns and long-term transitions, Adnoc’s latest investment signals suggest the company is doubling down on execution certainty at home, using scale and localisation as tools to support growth while insulating critical projects from external shocks.