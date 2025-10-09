Adnoc targets record Dh158b in dividends across its 6 listed firms

Adnoc has set an ambitious new benchmark for shareholder returns, announcing plans to distribute a record Dh158 billion ($43 billion) in dividends across its six listed companies between 2025 and 2030.

The target — nearly double the Dh86 billion ($23 billion) paid since its first initial public offering in 2017 — underscores the Abu Dhabi energy giant’s focus on disciplined growth, strong governance, and long-term investor value creation.

The announcement came during Adnoc’s inaugural Investor Majlis in Abu Dhabi, which brought together more than 500 key stakeholders, including investors, analysts, and senior leadership. The event highlighted the group’s transformation into a diversified, technology-driven energy powerhouse, with artificial intelligence (AI) now at the core of its productivity and efficiency gains.

Adnoc’s listed companies — Adnoc Distribution, Adnoc Drilling, Adnoc Gas, Adnoc Logistics & Services (L&S), Borouge, and Fertiglobe — collectively account for more than Dh550 billion ($150 billion) of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s market capitalisation, representing nearly 40 per cent of all dividends paid on the ADX in 2024. Several of these companies will soon begin paying dividends on a quarterly basis, aligning payout frequency with global best practices and enhancing investor confidence.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO, said the strategy reflects the vision of the UAE leadership to create long-term, inclusive economic value. “Guided by our Board of Directors, Adnoc continues to engage transparently with investors as we reinforce the strong foundations and governance of our listed companies,” he said. “By investing in technology and AI, empowering our people, and applying financial discipline, we are ensuring Adnoc’s long-term growth and resilience.”

Al Jaber described the dividend target as a “landmark step” that gives shareholders clear visibility of returns through 2030, reaffirming Adnoc’s confidence in its growth trajectory. “We are steadfast in delivering sustainable value, reducing costs, enhancing efficiency, and accelerating growth,” he added.

Adnoc’s companies are industry leaders in their respective fields:

Adnoc Distribution is the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer with a 64 per cent market share and nearly 940 stations across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt. Since its IPO, the company’s Ebitda has grown by 70 per cent. It plans to extend its dividend policy to 2030 with cumulative payouts exceeding Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion), expand its network to 1,150 stations by 2028, and double non-fuel retail transactions by 2030.

Adnoc Drilling, now the most valuable and fastest-growing integrated drilling company globally, will lift its dividend floor by 27 per cent to Dh3.7 billion ($1 billion) in 2025 and distribute at least Dh25 billion ($6.8 billion) by 2030.

Adnoc Gas, the world’s largest listed pure-play gas company, has announced a Dh90 billion ($24.4 billion) dividend target through 2030 and recently signed a Dh147 billion ($40 billion) gas supply deal with Ruwais LNG.

Adnoc L&S, one of the world’s largest energy maritime logistics firms, aims to distribute Dh8.1 billion ($2.2 billion) in dividends by 2030 — a 52 per cent increase from its 2024 base — while growing its fleet to 340 vessels and deploying AI-powered logistics management systems that cut emissions by up to 30 per cent.

Borouge, the world’s most profitable polyolefins company, targets Dh27 billion ($7.3 billion) in dividends through 2030. Its merger vehicle, Borouge Group International (BGI), is set to become the fourth-largest global producer with output of 13.6 million tonnes annually and Ebitda projected at Dh26 billion ($7 billion).

Fertiglobe, the world’s largest seaborne ammonia and urea exporter, plans to deliver at least Dh1 billion ($277 million) in shareholder returns in 2025 and expects to boost adjusted Ebitda beyond Dh918 million ($250 million) in Q3 2025.

Across the group, AI is accelerating digital transformation. Adnoc’s predictive maintenance system, Neuron 5, has halved unplanned shutdowns, improving asset uptime and margins. Meanwhile, ENERGYai, the world’s first agentic AI solution, is shortening exploration cycles, cutting costs, and enabling faster time-to-production.

These technology-led gains, coupled with steady upstream expansion and strong downstream growth, reinforce Adnoc’s ambition to become one of the world’s first AI-native energy companies. Its integrated model — spanning drilling, logistics, refining, petrochemicals, and retail — continues to underpin the UAE’s diversification agenda and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s growing global appeal.

The inaugural Adnoc Investor Majlis, held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, served as a platform for transparent dialogue between Adnoc’s leadership and the investment community. Attendees received detailed briefings on growth strategies, capital allocation, and sustainability commitments, with particular focus on how innovation and disciplined governance are driving consistent returns.