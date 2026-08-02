Adnoc sets new well delivery standard, drilling more than one mile in a single day

ADNOC has established a new well delivery performance standard, routinely drilling well sections exceeding one mile in length within a single day in some of the UAE’s most complex carbonate rocks, including 6,428 feet drilled in 24 hours.

At the centre of this transformation is ADNOC's Real-Time Intelligence Centre (RTIC), where engineers, operational specialists and subsurface experts work together around the clock. Using live data, advanced analytics and frontline experience, teams can optimise performance, support faster decision-making and apply lessons learned from one well to the next.

The achievement reflects ADNOC’s commitment to operational excellence and its ability to combine the expertise of its people, deep operational experience, cross-functional collaboration and advanced technologies to accelerate well delivery and bring energy online faster for the UAE and the world.

Across ADNOC’s operations, every well generates thousands of data points and valuable operational insights. By combining these insights with the expertise of its people and advanced digital capabilities, ADNOC is continuously improving performance, accelerating learning and unlocking greater operational efficiencies, while maintaining the highest standards of safety and environmental performance.

Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Alebri, CEO of ADNOC Onshore, said, “Technology, data and collaboration are helping us continuously improve performance across our operations. By combining ADNOC Onshore’s deep understanding of our reservoirs with ADNOC Drilling’s world-class capabilities, we are unlocking greater value from every well, accelerating the delivery of production capacity and bringing energy to market more efficiently in support of ADNOC’s growth ambitions

Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, CEO of ADNOC Drilling, added, “Every well teaches the next. Every operation generates new insights that help improve the one that follows. By combining AI, real-time intelligence and decades of operational experience, we are creating a continuous improvement engine that is transforming performance across our business. The result is safer operations, smarter execution, faster well delivery and more value from every well as we help power the UAE’s energy future.”

The achievement reflects ADNOC’s approach to operational excellence: capturing insights from every operation, sharing knowledge across teams and applying lessons learned at scale. Supported by advanced technologies and AI-enabled tools, ADNOC’s engineers and specialists are making faster decisions, optimising performance and continuously raising the benchmark for execution.

As ADNOC continues to integrate AI, advanced analytics and digital technologies across its operations, it is strengthening its ability to meet growing global energy demand while supporting the UAE’s long-term economic growth, energy security and industrial ambitions