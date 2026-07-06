Adnoc launches LNG platform to boost oil output, targeting 47 mtpa by 2035

Adnoc has launched a global liquified natural gas (LNG) market and trading platform to boost its oil output, with the company aiming to target 47 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG marketing. The Abu Dhabi-owned energy company announced on Monday that it is combining the marketing activities of Adnoc Gas and its investment company, XRG, into one trading platform in the Abu Dhabi Global Market.

The move supports Adnoc Gas’ expanding LNG portfolio, which includes its Ruwais LNG facility and XRG’s international gas and infrastructure growth, and will support flexibility and shipping optionality.

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The platform will aim to target 47 mtpa of combined marketable LNG by 2035, which will make it among the top LNG players.

The platform will allow both companies to manage a growing and diverse LNG portfolio, building on Adnoc’s 50-year track record as a trusted LNG supplier.

Long-term LNG marketing will be concentrated under the combined platform, while Adnoc Trading will remain the counterparty for trading activities, with no change to existing customer interfaces.

The trading company has built a significant third-party LNG portfolio within four years, and is ranked among the top global LNG financial traders, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Geneva.

Its shipping desk is also ranked among the top global LNG charterers in both physical and freight derivatives in 2025. Adnoc Logistics & Services has expanded its owned LNG fleet to 20 vessels, including 14 modern two-stroke carriers, supporting growing UAE LNG production and global trade.

Adnoc appointed Rashid Al Mazrouei, Adnoc Gas’ Senior Vice President of Marketing, as the Chief Marketing and Origination Officer, with responsibility for overseeing the marketing of the combined equity LNG portfolios of both XRG and Adnoc Gas.

Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s Managing Director and CEO and XRG’s Executive Chaiman, said that the LNG platform will bring together the full strength of the energy company’s marketing, trading, and shipping capabilities to create a single hub in the UAE capital.

“It marks a step-change in scale, flexibility and optionality of our LNG marketing and trading platform and will further position Adnoc to meet the world’s growing demand for energy,” the CEO said.

The gas company has been signing deals in recent years to boost LNG output, including with India’s Hindustan Petroleum Corp and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IndianOil).