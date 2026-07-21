UAE's Adnoc to invest Dh22.6 billion in Umm Shaif Gas Cap project

Adnoc said it is investing $6.2 billion (Dh22.6 billion) in the Umm Shaif Gas Cap project, which will enable 600 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas, equivalent to about 10 per cent of the UAE’s daily domestic gas consumption.

The megaproject will aim to strengthen the UAE’s energy security, power industrial and AI infrastructure growth, and expand Adnoc’s LNG portfolio.

The energy giant will work with UAE based TotalEnergies, the Italian oil industry company Eni, and the China National Petroleum Corporation. As part of the final investment decision, Adnoc also awarded three engineering, procurement and construction contracts worth Dh18.8 billion for offshore infrastructure to consortia of Emirati and international companies.

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The UAE has the world’s seventh-largest gas reserves, with the state-owned oil company accelerating its investments in the UAE’s vast gas resources.

The final investment decision in the Umm Shaif Gas Cap Project is the latest step in Adnoc’s efforts to implement its gas growth strategy.

It also comes after the oil giant launched a global platform for marketing and trading liquefied natural gas in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, aiming to market 47 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas by 2035.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of Adnoc, said that Adnoc is focusing on accelerating the implementation of its integrated gas strategy to enhance the utilization of its abundant resources in the UAE and consolidate its global position in the liquefied natural gas sector.