Adnoc to change oil pricing benchmark to Platts Dubai from Murban futures

The change, which applies to Abu Dhabi onshore and offshore crude grades, will align Adnoc's OSPs more closely with the month of loading

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 3 Aug 2026, 8:20 AM
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Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) said on Friday, July 31, it will change the benchmark for monthly official selling prices for all its crude grades to prompt-month Platts Dubai pricing from Murban crude futures from November 1.

The change, which applies to Abu Dhabi onshore and offshore crude grades, including Murban, Das, Umm Lulu and Upper Zakum, will align Adnoc's OSPs more closely with the month of loading, the company said in a statement. Adnoc will announce differentials to Dubai quotes for the grades in the month before cargoes load.

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"The new pricing mechanism reinforces Adnoc's commitment to pricing transparency for its growing customer and investor base," Adnoc said.

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The company added it will continue to meet all of its obligations with regard to delivery of its Abu Dhabi onshore and offshore crude grades.

The move comes after the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupted oil exports from the Middle East through the Strait of Hormuz and caused deep hedging losses among traders who deal with Abu Dhabi oil.

The producer has been engaging customers about proposed changes for its OSPs since June.

Adnoc has also been selling its crude cargoes via spot tenders since June at differentials to Dubai quotes.

Sudden change, says trader

The announcement is a sudden change, a crude trader said on Friday.

The change in pricing mechanism is not expected to have a material impact on any Adnoc listed instruments, including issuances completed under Adnoc Murban’s GMTN or Sukuk programs, Adnoc said.

Following Adnoc's announcement, ICE Futures Abu Dhabi, or IFAD, said it will continue trading for Murban crude futures contract months that have open interest while those without will be suspended from Friday. An ICE spokesperson did not immediately reply to a question about what would happen after.

IFAD was created to turn Adnoc's Murban crude into a globally traded benchmark and to give Middle East producers a more transparent, exchange-based pricing mechanism. ICE also is home to the global Brent futures contract.

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