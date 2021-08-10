Energy
Adnoc and Fertiglobe partner to sell Blue Ammonia to Japan’s Idemitsu

Staff Reporter /Abu Dhabi
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 10, 2021
Company is partnering with Idemitsu to unlock new opportunities for blue ammonia in refining and petrochemicals

Cargo of blue ammonia, produced by Fertiglobe in Ruwais, Abu Dhabi to leverage Adnoc and Fertiglobe’s global reach and ammonia production capabilities


The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has announced that, in partnership with Fertiglobe, it has agreed to the sale of blue ammonia to Idemitsu in Japan, for use in its refining and petrochemicals operations.

The sale builds upon the recently announced joint efforts to enhance industrial cooperation between the UAE and Japan, and also supports the development of new UAE-Japan blue ammonia supply chains. The sale also follows the first sale of UAE blue ammonia cargos to Itochu.

Fertiglobe, a 58:42 partnership between OCI and Adnoc, will produce blue ammonia at its Fertil plant in the Ruwais Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi for delivery to Adnoc’s customers in Japan. The shipment, which was sold at an attractive premium to grey ammonia, underscores the favorable economics for blue ammonia as an emerging source of low-carbon energy. It represents a further production milestone of a planned scale-up of blue ammonia production capabilities in Abu Dhabi, which is expected to include a low-cost de-bottlenecking program at Fertil.

In addition, it was announced in June that Fertiglobe will join Adnoc and ADQ as a partner in a new world-scale one million metric tonnes per annum blue ammonia project at TA’ZIZ in Ruwais, subject to regulatory approvals.

Ammonia can be used as a low-carbon fuel across a wide range of industrial applications, including transportation, power generation, refining and industries including steel, wastewater treatment, cement and fertilizer production. For Japan, in particular, hydrogen and its carrier fuels, such as blue ammonia, are expected to play an important role in the country’s ongoing industrial decarbonization efforts. Idemitsu will use the cargo to pilot the use of blue ammonia to decarbonize its refinery operations.

business@khaleejtimes.com

Staff Reporter



