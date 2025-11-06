  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 06, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB clear.png29.1°C

Adipec sees 35,000 deals worth $46 billion, sets bold agenda for energy future

The event drew an unprecedented 239,709 attendees from 172 countries — a 17 per cent increase from 2024 — highlighting the UAE’s role as a convening force in global energy dialogue

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 9:19 PM

Top Stories

UAE President announces 2026 as 'Year of family'

UAE President announces 2026 as 'Year of family'

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Dh100-million UAE lottery winner reveals plans: Bring parents, buy island home

Fans, fellow creators mourn Dubai influencer Anunay Sood after sudden death at 32

Fans, fellow creators mourn Dubai influencer Anunay Sood after sudden death at 32

A record-breaking $46 billion worth of deals signed across sectors at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference that concluded on Thursday, underscoring the event’s growing influence as a global energy platform. Over four days, 35,000 agreements were sealed, reflecting the strength of cross-sector collaboration and the urgency of energy transition.

The event drew an unprecedented 239,709 attendees from 172 countries — a 17 per cent increase from 2024 — highlighting the UAE’s role as a convening force in global energy dialogue. Hosted by Adnoc under the theme “Energy. Intelligence. Impact.”, Adipec showcased how artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and low-carbon solutions are reshaping the energy landscape.

Recommended For You

Philips highlights UAE's shift toward smarter, more connected healthcare

Philips highlights UAE's shift toward smarter, more connected healthcare

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 20 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

From Dubai Frame to Hanging Gardens: 20 places you can visit for Dh50 or less

Brown leads Team Genesis 2 to victory in Abu Dhabi HSBC Pro-Ams

Brown leads Team Genesis 2 to victory in Abu Dhabi HSBC Pro-Ams

UAE offers condolences to Kenya as heavy rains, landslides kill many

UAE offers condolences to Kenya as heavy rains, landslides kill many

UAE identifies top reasons for traffic jams, plans new systems to curb congestion

UAE identifies top reasons for traffic jams, plans new systems to curb congestion

 

Beyond the deals, Adipec delivered an estimated $400 million in economic benefits to Abu Dhabi, boosting the hospitality, tourism, and transport sectors. The event featured over 1,800 speakers, including 45+ ministers and policymakers, and welcomed delegations from leading energy companies such as Aramco, ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, called Adipec 2025 “extraordinary in every measure,” noting that thousands of conversations evolved into tangible partnerships and investments. Abdulmunim Al Kindy, Chairman of Adipec 2025, emphasized the event’s role in shaping a secure energy future through data-driven solutions and global collaboration.

As energy demand continues to rise, Adipec’s focus on resilience, innovation, and inclusive financing models positions it as a key driver of sustainable growth. The next edition, Adipec 2026, is set to take place from November 2–5, with an expanded agenda on energy security and global progress.