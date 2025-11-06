Adipec sees 35,000 deals worth $46 billion, sets bold agenda for energy future

A record-breaking $46 billion worth of deals signed across sectors at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference that concluded on Thursday, underscoring the event’s growing influence as a global energy platform. Over four days, 35,000 agreements were sealed, reflecting the strength of cross-sector collaboration and the urgency of energy transition.

The event drew an unprecedented 239,709 attendees from 172 countries — a 17 per cent increase from 2024 — highlighting the UAE’s role as a convening force in global energy dialogue. Hosted by Adnoc under the theme “Energy. Intelligence. Impact.”, Adipec showcased how artificial intelligence, digitalisation, and low-carbon solutions are reshaping the energy landscape.

Beyond the deals, Adipec delivered an estimated $400 million in economic benefits to Abu Dhabi, boosting the hospitality, tourism, and transport sectors. The event featured over 1,800 speakers, including 45+ ministers and policymakers, and welcomed delegations from leading energy companies such as Aramco, ExxonMobil, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, called Adipec 2025 “extraordinary in every measure,” noting that thousands of conversations evolved into tangible partnerships and investments. Abdulmunim Al Kindy, Chairman of Adipec 2025, emphasized the event’s role in shaping a secure energy future through data-driven solutions and global collaboration.

As energy demand continues to rise, Adipec’s focus on resilience, innovation, and inclusive financing models positions it as a key driver of sustainable growth. The next edition, Adipec 2026, is set to take place from November 2–5, with an expanded agenda on energy security and global progress.