Abu Dhabi launches Unified Gas Code in line with UAE's Net Zero 2050 targets

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has launched the Unified Gas Code for the emirate during its participation in ADIPEC 2025.

As the first comprehensive regulatory framework of its kind, the Unified Gas Code marks a significant milestone for the region’s energy sector, establishing unified standards and procedures across the gas industry to ensure the highest levels of safety, efficiency, and sustainability. It covers all gas systems including natural gas, LPG, and industrial gases.

Aligned with global best practices and the UAE’s long-term sustainability vision, the code strengthens the energy sector’s position with investors by creating a clear, consistent, and transparent regulatory environment that supports public–private collaboration and advances the nation’s journey toward Net Zero by 2050.

During ADIPEC 2025, the department will highlight how it is using artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to enhance regulatory frameworks and improve safety, governance, and compliance. These efforts align with the Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030, contributing to a more efficient and sustainable energy system in Abu Dhabi.

Abdulla Al Jarwan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said: “Abu Dhabi’s energy sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation driven by innovation and progress. The launch of the Unified Gas Code at ADIPEC 2025 marks a strategic milestone in developing a safe, efficient, and sustainable energy system that embodies the vision of our wise leadership. The code reflects the department’s commitment to unifying technical standards, enhancing reliability, and advancing the sector’s transition, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for clean energy and innovation and supporting the UAE’s goal of achieving Net Zero by 2050.”

The department has created a comprehensive regulatory oversight framework ensuring the secure, reliable, and efficient supply of more than 100 petroleum products in Abu Dhabi. This has been done while fostering an environment conducive to innovation and private sector investment and growth.

Through strategic initiatives such as digital transformation and AI integration, and the launch of the Unified Gas Code, DoE is optimising energy management to achieve the optimal energy mix and improve operational efficiency, while empowering industry stakeholders to meet ambitious environmental and economic objectives. This can be seen in the department’s emphasis on increased safety and technical excellence for petroleum products, streamlining permitting, new regulatory frameworks and processes to promote investments in low-carbon fuels, and the transition to full electrification of residential and commercial properties.

These changes have the potential to deliver residential customers annual savings of over AED100 million while lowering annual emissions by more than 200,000 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent by 2050, equivalent to taking over 40,000 cars off the road.

These advancements reaffirm Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable energy innovation, in line with the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and Net Zero 2050 targets for a sustainable energy future.