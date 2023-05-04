Abu Dhabi to regulate trade of petroleum products in the emirate

Tech giant's back office workforce may be cut by nearly a third
The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) has been mandated to regulate the trade of petroleum products in the emirate.
DoE will develop a comprehensive framework to regulate trade, covering five key areas, namely; law and regulation; collaboration with stakeholders; technical permitting; inspection and compliance; and enforcement.
The department will also establish standards, codes, and technical and operational requirements, and communicate them to all relevant parties, and will collaborate with stakeholders to communicate and coordinate new regulation and control requirements.
DoE will act as the competent authority in line with Federal Law No. (14) of 2017 regarding the regulation of petroleum products trading, and as mandated through Law No. (5) of 2023 regarding the regulation of petroleum products trading in Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ:
Tech giant's back office workforce may be cut by nearly a third
Appetite for new projects continues to grow, report shows
Record-breaking sale at Lanai Islands in Tilal Al Ghaf marks new milestone
Focus on expanding digital offerings and launching innovative new solutions drive growth
Mohammed Galadari credits the award to the hard work put in by all the teams at GAL
Siddharth Balachandran now owns around 0.3 per cent of NSEIL
Brent & WTI on track for lowest closes since March
Cepa propels bilateral trade past $84b