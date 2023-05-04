Abu Dhabi to regulate trade of petroleum products in the emirate

Energy ministry to develop framework covering five key areas - law and regulation; collaboration with stakeholders; technical permitting; inspection and compliance; and enforcement

By Web Desk Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 11:12 AM

The Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi (DoE) has been mandated to regulate the trade of petroleum products in the emirate.

DoE will develop a comprehensive framework to regulate trade, covering five key areas, namely; law and regulation; collaboration with stakeholders; technical permitting; inspection and compliance; and enforcement.

The department will also establish standards, codes, and technical and operational requirements, and communicate them to all relevant parties, and will collaborate with stakeholders to communicate and coordinate new regulation and control requirements.

DoE will act as the competent authority in line with Federal Law No. (14) of 2017 regarding the regulation of petroleum products trading, and as mandated through Law No. (5) of 2023 regarding the regulation of petroleum products trading in Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: