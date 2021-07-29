UAE announces petrol, diesel prices for August
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car in August.
The UAE fuel price committee on Thursday announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of August 2021.
Starting August 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.58 a litre, compared to Dh2.47 the previous month.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.47 per litre, compared to Dh2.35 in June.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.39 a litre, up from Dh2.28 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh2.45 a litre, an increase from Dh2.42 in June.
