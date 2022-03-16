Energy efficiency company announces expansion plans in Dubai

Energy efficiency company Zenatix, part of the Hero Group, has announced it has expanded its operations in the UAE and Middle East to offer organisations a robust cloud-based energy and asset management solutions.

The company's announcement has come at a perfect time with key initiatives based around climate conservation and sustainability announced by the Dubai Government and corporations. The move also coincides with upcoming events like the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) and Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 that will take place in the Emirate.

The Middle East Building Automation System Market1 is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2020-2026 and gain momentum on account of the surge in the construction activities, combined with the growing focus on energy efficiency. This would require the adoption of sustainable measures by diverse stakeholders to enable a future that is conducive to the environment and supported by the Dubai Government.

According to the company, small and mid-sized infrastructures, especially those having multiple sites lack automation and thus face challenges with energy inefficiency and equipment maintenance. With Zenatix’s IoT powered automated solution, commercial buildings across sectors such as hospitality, restaurants, retail, supermarkets, warehouses, etc. can have automated controls and real-time visibility into their operations thus helping them reduce energy consumption, alert them on any anomalies, improve operational compliance and facilitate remote asset management.

“While the large buildings market is served by traditional Building Management Systems, automation in small and mid-sized buildings is a global gap," said Rahul Bhalla, CEO & Co-founder, Zenatix.

"Our powered solution is affordable, wireless, scalable and enables easy deployment by partners and system integrators. We have made significant investments in developing wireless mesh technology for both sensing and actuation, which allow plug and play deployments in existing infrastructures and provides ROI in less than 18 months,” he added.