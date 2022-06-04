Encapture eyes 10% market share in anti-aging skin rejuvenation category in Mena

The company is also keen to tap five per cent market share in the body contouring and slimming category in the market.

Aesthetic cosmetic treatment brand Encapture has announced its plans to capture 10 per cent market share in the anti-aging skin rejuvenation category in the Middle East & North Africa (Mena) region.

Shazia Abdullah, CEO, Encapture Aesthetic Lounge, which is located on Jumeirah 1 in Dubai, said her company is also keen to tap five per cent market share in the body contouring and slimming category in the market.

Abdullah echoed that she sees a huge potential in the UAE market, adding that her company is planning to tap the UAE market in the coming months.

"The main idea behind the treatments offered in our aesthetic lounge is to make people discover their inner beauty. Encapture offers regular non-invasive anti-aging services for hair and face such as botox, fillers, thread lifts, medical facials, mesotherapy, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) and peelings. We are targeting patients in the anti-aging skin rejuvenation category who are afraid of using needles on their faces. For this very reason, we have introduced liquid laser and needless mesotherapy. The Liquid laser improves skin texture and within two months you have ten years younger skin. Four sessions are recommended at an interval of every two weeks with maintenance one session every three months,” Abdullah added.

“The expansion also coincided with a six-month-long exposition, Expo 2020 Dubai staged under the theme, "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" and which defied the tremendous challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering a resounding success.”

Abdullah mentioned that due to her solid exposure to the luxury beauty care market the world over and teaming it up with her passion for skincare rituals, Dubai has been her dream destination to work as the Emirate offers so much diversity.

She added, “Dubai is one of the fastest-growing cities in the world in terms of beauty spending per capita, it has a world-class infrastructure, booming tourism, strong & transparent regulations and no other city in the world offers so much variety of clients who are willing to seek anti-aging, Body Contouring and Slimming treatments as this city.”

Regarding UAE operations of the company, Abdullah elaborated, "Star Revive Medical Center, which is the parent company of Encapture brand, is already operating in the UAE market since 2018. It provides services in dentistry, urology, chiropractor, physiotherapy, bariatric surgeries etc., and is looking for expansion in the UAE regions like Ajman, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi,” Abdullah concluded. — business@khaleejtimes.com