ENBD X customers face temporary mobile banking disruption due to maintenance activity

Direct remit transfers and utility bill payments were unavailable, according to an update on the bank's mobile app

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 6:44 PM
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Some Emirates NBD customers reported issues while accessing mobile banking services on Thursday. Customers were informed of a maintenance activity when they tried to log into the app.

"Due to a temporary maintenance activity, you may experience an interruption on ENBD X services. Thank you for your patience and understanding," the message said.

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While log-in attempts went uninterrupted, some services within the mobile app failed to load, and the following message appeared, "We could not process your request now. Please try later. If the problem continues, please contact customer care."

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Another update on the app also said that direct remit transfers and utility bill payments were also unavailable due to temporary service disruption.

Outage-tracking website Downdetector.com also said that users reported problems with the Emirates NBD app, fund transfer and mobile banking in the last 24 hours.


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