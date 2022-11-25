ENBD REIT announces stable interim dividend of $4.5 million or $0.018 per share

The emirate’s gross domestic product surged 11.2 per cent during the first half compared to the same 2021 period, according to data released by Statistic Centre- Abu Dhabi
ENBD REIT, the Sharia-compliant real estate investment trust managed by Emirates NBD Asset Management Limited, has announced its net asset value (NAV) as at September 30, 2022, reflecting a continued improvement to $172 million ($0.69 per share), up from $166 million the previous quarter and $164 million as of September 30, 2021.
The property portfolio value increased by $4.7 million from the previous quarter to $362 million, driven by a portfolio-wide improvement in occupancy rates reaching 84 per cent , from 75 per cent this time last year, thanks to a sustained momentum in leasing activity as the real estate market experiences strong growth.
As a result of a pickup in office rentals, Al Thuraya Tower 1, ENBD REIT’s flagship asset in Dubai Media City, recently achieved 50 per cent occupancy, following the completion of a major refurbishment in March 2022. In addition, Burj Daman, the REIT’s third-largest asset by value in DIFC, also achieved 80 per cent occupancy, marking another milestone as the highest occupancy this asset has achieved since its acquisition in 2015.
Anthony Taylor, Head of Real Estate at Emirates NBD Asset Management, said: “We are pleased to announce a robust performance across the portfolio for the first half of the year, building on the positive trajectory initiated in the first quarter. Occupancy rates and gross income continued to rise, driving the uptrend in portfolio valuations across all sectors. In a buoyant Dubai real estate market, we will maintain a cautious risk management strategy and prudent capital management approach to ensure that we continue to deliver reliable returns to our shareholders, especially in a rising interest rate environment which is set to offset some of the positive performance in our business in the upcoming quarters. As previously stated, we will also consider any attractive exit opportunities to ensure an optimal allocation of properties in our portfolio.”
ENBD REIT achieved a robust gross rental income of $15 million, up 0.7 per cent from the same period last year, as occupancy improved despite the lower rent from Uninest following the renegotiation of the lease during Covid. The Weighted Average Unexpired Lease Term (WAULT) stands at 4.13 years for the portfolio, and the Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio remains stable at 54 per cent .
Melanie Fernandes, Senior Portfolio Manager at Emirates NBD Asset Management, said:“Our focus on strategic asset upgrades and renovations has proven to be very beneficial, enabling us to enhance the attractiveness of our buildings, leading to higher occupancy rates across the portfolio. In particular, Al Thuraya Tower 1, our biggest refurbishment project to date, has recently risen above the 50 per cent occupancy, with leasing activity picking up following an extensive refurbishment to the ground floor lobby, toilet and changing room facilities, podium level facilities as well as a upgraded lift system. The combination of our active asset management strategy and strong focus on sustainable real estate to create comfortable, modern, and sophisticated spaces for tenants puts us in a favourable position to take advantage of the continued mprovements in the Dubai property market.”
Operating expenses went up by only 2.2 per cent from the same period last year, as ENBD REIT continued to invest in the maintenance and modernisation of its assets to drive occupancy across the portfolio. Fund expenses increased by 3.7 per cent from the same period last year, in line with the movement in valuations. Moreover, finance costs went up 5.5 per cent from the same period last year, mainly due to a challenging global macro-economic environment which has resulted in rising inflation and interest rates.
Adopting a prudent approach to maintain flexibility in a rising interest rate environment, the management team recommended to the Board of Directors an interim dividend of $4.5 million or $0.018 per share, in line with the first half of last year and generated from the net rental income. The shares will trade ex-dividend on 6 December 2022 with the payment date set for 21 December 2022.
The emirate’s gross domestic product surged 11.2 per cent during the first half compared to the same 2021 period, according to data released by Statistic Centre- Abu Dhabi
The National Tourism Strategy plans to attract investments in the tourism sector worth Dh100 billion and bring 40 million hotel guests to the region, says Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy
Emirates NBD to offer merchant acquiring services to its institutional clients; Bank to also provide loans against POS receivables
Monte Carlo is the latest addition to the Mediterranean-inspired community; Cluster will have 4 and 5-bedroom townhouses and offers an elite experience for the discerning few; Vintage vibe and kids-friendly casino pavilion is a fun play off the Monte Carlo spirit
American Express Global Business Travel customers in the Middle East will benefit from services of region’s leading travel management company
ADX unveils its rebranded ETF platform
The developer achieved record-breaking sales through its outstanding offers on newly launched projects that grant investors promising returns through growth-inclined rental yields and value appreciation
Both contracts fell by as much as $3/bbl after rising by over $1/bbl earlier in the session, “following reports that the G7 price cap on Russian oil could be above the level it is trading at the moment”