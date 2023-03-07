Emtelle signs build-to-suit deal with Kezad to develop new $50m manufacturing facility

The cutting-edge facility in Kezad to serve as Emtelle’s global hub for its fibre-optic network solutions

Abdullah Al Hameli, CEO, Economic Cities and Free Zones, AD Ports Group, and Tony Rodgers, CEO, Emtelle at the signing ceremony. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 5:33 PM

Emtelle, a leading global manufacturer of passive fibre-optic network solutions, and Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi — Kezad Group, on Tuesday announced that they have signed an agreement to build one of the world’s largest facilities for the manufacture of fibre optic ducting and pre-connectorised solutions.

Emtelle will invest approximately $50million in three phases of manufacturing. The building, which will be located on a 48,000sqm land plot, will be leased under a build-to-suit agreement with Kezad.

The facility will provide Emtelle with the opportunity to expand its manufacturing capacity of microducting, bundledducting and pre-connectorised solutions for fibre-optic networks, turbocharging network deployment both in the region and worldwide from this hub in Abu Dhabi.

The agreement is the latest step in the expansion of Emtelle in the Middle East, following the acquisition and rebrand of AfriPipes Middle East in 2021. Emtelle is also undertaking a major expansion into North America with the opening of a manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed, CEO Khalifa Economic Zones, Abu Dhabi – Kezad Group said the UAE has always been at the forefront of technological advancement in the region.

"Emtelle’s establishment of their central global hub in Abu Dhabi speaks volumes of Kezad’s ability to connect businesses to the world. Today, we are proud to be at the beginning of an era where digital connectivity of the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region will be made in Kezad.”

Tony Rodgers, CEO of Emtelle Group, said this signing marks a transformative day for Emtelle for the Middle East, APAC and the world.

"The introduction and opening of our new Kezad manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi aligns perfectly with our strategic direction and keeps us truly focused on what we deliver best. It significantly shortens the supply chains and guarantees both existing and new customers the security of supply," he said.

“In addition, the expansion allows countries across the Middle East and Asia the ability to significantly enhance their networks at rapid speed, whilst meeting the unprecedented increased demands for pre-connectorised, blown fibre and ducted solutions.

“With Emtelle being a market-leader, we understand that it is fundamental that we align our strategy to ensure that we meet our customers’ growing demands and expectations. We thank Kezad and the team at Kezad to assist Emtelle to finalise this agreement in a very efficient and professional manner.”

Sanjay Nischal, managing director for Middle East and Asia Pacific at Emtelle Group, said this signing re-affirms Emtelle’s commitment to the region and especially the UAE.

"This facility will export 95 per cent of its manufactured products globally, leveraging the end-to-end infrastructure presented to us by Kezad. Emtelle can now assist its customers to enhance the speed of deployment and the reliability of their fibre optic networks, especially when it comes to fibre-to-the-home deployment,” he said.

The Emtelle facility is the second Build-to-Suit agreement that Kezad has signed. In November 2022, Kezad Group broke ground on the UAE’s Largest E-Commerce Fulfilment Centre for noon.com.

