Emsteel nine-month revenue gains 10%, eyes sustainable growth

Emsteel, one of the region’s largest steel and building materials manufacturers, has reported a strong financial performance for the first nine months of 2025, buoyed by resilient market demand and strategic operational improvements.

The company announced revenues of Dh6.5 billion, up 10 per cent year-on-year, while Ebitda surged 28 per cent to Dh823 million, lifting margins to 12.7 per cent from 11 per cent a year earlier. Net profit soared to Dh283 million, marking a remarkable 209 per cent increase, partly due to a low comparison base following a one-off provision in 2024.

Operationally, Emsteel delivered a 9 per cent rise in total steel sales volumes, with finished steel products climbing 21 per cent to 2.4 million tonnes. Cement and clinker sales also advanced 17 per cent to 2.3 million tonnes, supported by strong UAE demand and optimised capacity utilisation.

The Emirates Steel division remained the backbone of the business, contributing Dh5.8 billion in revenue and Dh680 million in Ebitda, up 38 per cent year-on-year. Emirates Cement posted Dh652 million in revenue, a 21 per cent increase, while the Pipes & Other segment, currently under divestment, added Dh133 million.

Emsteel’s financial position strengthened further, with net cash reaching Dh711 million as of September 30, compared to Dh337 million at the end of 2024. Third-quarter results underscored this momentum, with revenue up 13 per cent and Ebitda more than doubling.

Beyond the numbers, Emsteel accelerated its sustainability agenda. The company unveiled TrueGreen a new identity consolidating decades of decarbonisation efforts and introducing digital carbon tracking to help clients meet emissions targets. It also launched the world’s first Electric Process Gas Heater (ePGH) pilot in steelmaking, cutting over 2,200 tonnes of CO₂ annually.

In a series of landmark projects, Emsteel supplied 5,000 tonnes of U-type sheet piles for Egypt’s Floating Movable Bridge across the Suez Canal and delivered the region’s first hydrogen-based rebar for Abu Dhabi’s inaugural net-zero carbon mosque. The company also became the first in Mena to earn ResponsibleSteelcertification, reinforcing its leadership in sustainable steel production.

“Our strong performance reflects Emsteel’s agility and resilience in a dynamic market,” said Eng. Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, Group CEO. “Guided by our TrueGreen™ framework, we remain committed to building a stronger, more sustainable industrial future for the UAE and our stakeholders worldwide.”

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Emsteel operates 16 state-of-the-art plants with annual capacities of 3.5 million tonnes of steel and 4.6 million tonnes of cement, serving over 70 international markets. Majority-owned by ADQ, the company plays a pivotal role in supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy and Net Zero 2050 ambitions.