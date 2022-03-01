EMPWR starts mental wellness community for startup founders, entrepreneurs

When you envision an entrepreneur, chances are you conjure up an image of someone teeming with energy, someone who carries themselves with poise, someone who is unshaken by life’s ever-more curveballs. If so, you are not going to like the statistics from the National Institute of Mental Health. Turns out, about 72 per cent of all entrepreneurs are directly or indirectly affected by mental health issues, compared to 48 per cent of non-entrepreneurs. So, at least two out of every three entrepreneurs you see out there are experiencing, or have experienced, common mental health issues such as chronic anxiety, depression, insomnia, etc.

However, like any other physical illness, the incidence and causes of mental health issues vary from location to location. So, it is important to gather statistical sub-sets and location-specific data, which can lead to accurate diagnosis and a good prognosis thereafter. It is to this effect that the joint research by Wamda, Microsoft for Startups, and EMPWR, released in August last year, was a welcome development. Revolving around entrepreneurs and startup founders in MENA, the report painted a sordid picture of the mental wellbeing status quo in the region.

Some of the key findings were as follows:

• Startup founders in the region were twice as likely to face depression and related issues than other sections

• 35.9 per cent of founders rated their mental health as “bad”

• 44.2 per cent of respondents spent at least two hours a week trying to de-stress

• 55 per cent of startup founders cited funding as the most-stressful aspect

• The pandemic was the second most-cited reason, by 33.7 per cent of respondents

The aftermath

Recently, moderating a panel at the STEP Conference on the mental wellness of entrepreneurs, Ally Salama, the Founder of EMPWR — the UAE-based organisation that was instrumental in the research — referenced the findings as he made an announcement: “EMPWR’s hands-on involvement in the research gave a reality check on the mental health state of founders and entrepreneurs. As someone who is no outsider to the startup ecosystem, I wanted to create a digital community with more urgency and intent. Today, I can say that we are closer than ever to launching one. Alongside, we are emphasizing multi-stakeholder participation, especially from/between private and government bodies, for broader impact.”

A “Forbes-30-Under-30”-famed social entrepreneur, keynote speaker and podcaster, Ally Salama is a name synonymous with mental health advocacy in the Middle East. His work was recognized in Harvard’s Top 7 Impactful Social Initiatives in 2019, and by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Federation for Mental Health. He has continued his wellness drive through his “Empathy Always Wins” podcast, which is Apple’s #1 in the Youth Leadership category.

“Following the pandemic, the higher incidence of mental health challenges has led to greater awareness. As an organization that has been at the forefront of mental health advocacy in the Middle East, we have worked towards ensuring that the awareness translates to visible, positive outcomes. After pioneering the region’s first mental health community for Arabic speakers, we are now shifting our focus to delivering specialised support to susceptible sections, starting with startup founders and entrepreneurs,” added Ally Salama. So, this begs the question: How can a community-platform help tackle mental health challenges?

Enabling entrepreneurs through safe support systems

When it comes to mental health, multiple studies have substantiated the positive impact that talking to like-minded people and counsellors can bring. Thus far, however, there was a glaring lack of communities and platforms that were tailored for entrepreneurs who are dealing with mental health issues. So, the mere availability of such a platform is commendable. A dedicated community for entrepreneurs can create a culture of understanding. Entrepreneurs can share the stories that can resonate with others, engage in startup discourse, and create support systems for each other — all adding to their mental wellbeing. That said, the emphasis also goes towards providing a safe space devoid of stigma, which continues to be a major roadblock preventing people from seeking timely help.

“Creating a safe space is our ultimate objective. So, our platform-community for entrepreneurs will be predominantly tech-driven, where digitalisation will be the cornerstone of enrolment, communication, collaboration, and life-cycle engagement. With help available at their fingertips, people will be more open to seeking it out. Therefore, it is fitting that I’m making this announcement on the sidelines of the STEP Conference, a technology event,” said Salama.

Needless to say, in light of alarming statistics corresponding to entrepreneurs and mental health challenges, the emergence of dedicated platforms is as timely as it is laudable.

