Empowering the future of finance

The Finance Excellence and Leadership Summit is set to take place on May 21

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 16 May 2023, 5:52 PM

The Finance Excellence and Leadership Summit, organised by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Institute of Management Accountants (IMA), is an innovative event that brings together renowned finance and leadership experts. This one-of-a-kind event, scheduled for Sunday, May 21, 2023, at the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai, is designed for finance executives, managers, and leaders driving financial performance, to offer valuable insights and practical tools.

The full-day summit will offer insightful discussions, solutions, and networking opportunities. More than 450 delegates are expected to attend, including VIP speakers and leaders who will share their insights on various topics such as financial management, leadership development, and personal growth. Showcasing expert knowledge on a range of current business issues, the event is a not-to-be-missed opportunity for finance professionals looking to expand their industry insights and grow their capabilities amidst emerging challenges and trends.

Speakers include Shashi Tharoor, Indian diplomat, former under secretary general at the United Nations; Amadou Diallo, CEO of DHL global forwarding; Michael DePrisco, President and CEO, IMA; Ralph Khoury, CFO at Omnicom Media Group; Jignesh Sanghvi, CFO at DMCC; Fazeela Gopalani, Head of ACCA Middle East; Rahul Bhandari, CFO at Majid Al Futtaim – retail; Martin Bradley, CFO at Dulsco; and Dunja Poetschke, and CFO at Invygo, among others.

Fazeela Gopalani, Head of ACCA Middle East, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the IMA Dubai chapter and pool our expertise to benefit finance and accounting professionals all over the Middle East. This summit is a culmination of extensive efforts, including those from different stakeholders who have shown great enthusiasm. Our team is dedicated to spreading our wisdom far and wide in this field, so it warms our hearts to see such a positive reception from countless individuals. We look forward to connecting with the attendees, both local-based and those travelling far distances, for this unique opportunity.”

The event will commence with a morning session focusing on leadership in the 21st century. The session will explore the critical skills and qualities necessary for thriving in today’s rapidly changing and diverse business landscape. Another exciting session in the morning will explore the Power of Purpose and Passion on Profit, revealing the untapped potential of purpose and passion in driving profitability.

The afternoon session showcases engaging topics such as gearing up for the UAE corporate tax panel discussion, digital transformation (AI) - the future of finance functions and trade & supply chain finance in the emerging new world. The session will also feature an ESG Deep Dive, explaining how businesses can save the planet while achieving net zero. Additional sessions include a career development session: finding your true north & navigating your career with a compass, which promises to align personal values with career goals. Data storytelling is another exciting topic that experts will cover to help finance professionals learn how to communicate complex data insights through compelling narratives.

Those who are interested can register on https://bit.ly/40HAJO9 starting from $59. Event attendees will receive a certificate from ACCA and IMA, equivalent to 8 CPE/CPD credits.