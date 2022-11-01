Empower IPO size raised to 1.5b shares on strong demand

Empower, Dubai’s district cooling company Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation, said on Tuesday that its selling shareholders have exercised their right to increase the number of shares offered in the initial public offering from one billion ordinary shares to 1.5 billion.

The company said a 50 per cent increase in IPO size was warranted by strong investor demand and oversubscription.

Shareholders, Dubai Electricity & Water Authority and Emirates Power Investment, will now sell 1.5 billion shares — a 15 per cent stake — in the IPO, Empower said in a statement.

Empower will announce final share pricing on November 9 and make its trading debut on November 15. The UAE Strategic Investment Fund, Shamal Holding and Abu Dhabi Pension Fund are cornerstone investors with a total commitment of up to Dh335 million.

The listing, the fourth this year by a Dubai state-owned entity, will now raise as much as Dh2 billion.

The selling shareholders could still decide to amend the size of the offering before the end of the subscription period, Empower said.

The new offering size was determined by the selling shareholders, Dewa and Emirates Power, following Empower’s decision to set the offer price range at between Dh1.31 and Dh1.33 per ordinary share on October 31, providing investors with a highly attractive value proposition.

The statement noted that the selling shareholders reserve the right to amend the size of the offering tranches, as well as the size of the offering at any time prior to the end of the subscription period at their discretion, subject to obtaining Securities and Commodities Authority’s (SCA) approval.

The subscription period for the Empower IPO remains unchanged. The UAE Retail Offering subscription period is expected to run from 31 October 31 to November 7, with the Qualified Investors Offering subscription period expected to run from October 31 to November 8. The Qualified Investors Tranche will increase from 900 million ordinary shares to 1.4 billion ordinary shares The Retail Tranche will remain unchanged at 100 million shares.

The recent flurry of divestments by Dubai’s state-owned entities is part of a privatization drive to increase liquidity and catch up with a spell of share sales in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia. Dubai’s three IPOs this year have raised about $7.6 billion combined and the government increased the size of two of these listings – Dewa and Salik –after drawing significant demand.

Citigroup Inc, Emirates NBD Capital, Merrill Lynch International and EFG-Hermes are managing the IPO. Moelis & Co. is the independent financial adviser to Empower.

