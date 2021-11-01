Empower buys Dubai airport’s district cooling system for Dh1.1 billion

This is the second major acquisition by Empower this year

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO, Empower and Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC), signed the agreement in presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports, chairman and CE of Emirates Airline and Group and the chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Empower, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa.— Supplied photo

By Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 1 Nov 2021, 6:30 PM

The Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the Dubai-based district cooling services provider, has acquired the district cooling systems of Dubai International Airport with a total cooling capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tons (RT) for Dh1.1 billion through a combination of internal accruals and debt financing from local and international banks.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO, Empower and Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation (DACC), signed the agreement.

This is the second major acquisition by Empower this year. In August 2021, Empower acquired all of property developer Nakheel’s 19 district cooling units in 17 major urban projects with a total cooling capacity of 110,000 refrigeration tons for Dh860 million.

Under the deal with Dubai Airports, Empower will own and manage all the existing district cooling infrastructure of Dubai International airport, with all its facilities and complexes, with a capacity of up to 110,000 RT that include five units.

“The deal is a part of the Dh25 billion public-private partnership (PPP) project portfolio announced by the Government of Dubai’s Department of Finance (DOF) at the Dubai International PPP Conference which was held last month at the Expo 2020,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, chairman of Dubai Airports, chairman and CE of Emirates Airline and Group and the chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Empower.

He added: “Through this acquisition, both the parties seek to reaffirm Dubai’s leading global position by accelerating the pace of developments by strengthening partnerships, using advanced technologies and adopting innovation in all their activities.”

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dewa, said the deal is also an active part in the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy 2030, of which district cooling is one of its prominent pillars.”

