Employee well-being takes centre stage in Dubai

The Corporate Happiness Awards concluded its first-ever GCC edition in Dubai on November 20, 2024, celebrating organizations and individuals committed to promoting employee well-being across the region.

With nominations open across several distinct categories until October 31, 2024, the awards attracted participation from organizations and individuals from across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. This landmark event provided a platform to recognize and honor those dedicated to creating positive, engaging, and growth-oriented workplace environments.

Hosted by Cosmos Events, a Saudi Arabian event management leader, the awards ceremony featured three core elements:

•Awards Ceremony: Honoring top achievers in employee well-being.

•Workshops: Offering actionable insights into workplace happiness strategies.

•Panel Discussions: Engaging industry leaders to discuss best practices.

This expansion underscores the Corporate Happiness Awards’ mission to promote employee well-being as a cornerstone of organizational success throughout the GCC region.

A Commitment to Thriving Workplaces

Roni El Haddad, CEO of Cosmos Events, highlighted the importance of recognizing exceptional companies and individuals who have fostered a culture of happiness and growth. “These awards not only celebrate the efforts of GCC organizations but also inspire others to prioritize employee well-being, driving engagement, creativity, and productivity in the workplace,” said El Haddad.

The awards program aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, emphasizing happiness as a driver of sustainable development and economic growth. Organizations participating in this initiative demonstrate their commitment to creating harmonious workplaces that nurture talent and unlock the potential of the workforce.

Celebrating Excellence in Employee Well-being

The Dubai edition celebrated outstanding achievements across various categories. Notable winners include:

•Excellent Work Environment:

oFOAJ Communications Group

oDubai Police

oSAVOLA Group

oLeejam Sports Company

•Diversity & Inclusion:

oMubashir oSaudi Air Navigation Services (SANS) oFlyadeal •Innovation & Creativity: Alinma Bank •Women Empowerment: ROSHN •Sustainability: MEPCO •Social Power: IHCC, Saudi German Health •Recreation at the Workplace: Saudi German Health •Happiness Influencer: Dr. Mohammed Al Ghandour and Metab Alkhaldi These winners exemplify excellence in fostering a positive and thriving workplace culture, setting a benchmark for others across the GCC region.