Emirati women invested Dh34.6b at Abu Dhabi financial market in 2022

FTA has succeeded over the past few years in meeting gender balance standards in its organisational chart, with women now making up more than 50 per cent of the team.
Emirati women have invested Dh34.6 billion at the Abu Dhabi bourse since the beginning of the year until mid-August, figures by the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) have revealed.
This represents a 74.7 percent growth over the corresponding period last year, when their trading value was around Dh19.8 billion ADX said in a statement marking the Emirati Women’s Day.
"Emirati women completed transactions over nine billion shares during the reference period, up 42 percent from 6.3 billion share during the same period last year," added the statement.
Owning Dh3.9 billion of shares at ADX, there are 219,000 Emirati women investing at ADX until mid-August 2022, accounting for 89.8 per cent of the total number of women trading at the bourse. — Wam
FTA has succeeded over the past few years in meeting gender balance standards in its organisational chart, with women now making up more than 50 per cent of the team.
FTA has confirmed its keenness for intensified market inspections across all the emirates.
Address caused $78 billion drop in fortunes of world's wealthiest
By 2030 Indian fintech will touch $1 trillion in assets under management and $200 billion in revenues.
Realty and banking blue chips accounted for the lion's share of transactions that amounted to more than 14,700 worth around Dh1.67 billion over 353.7 million shares.
An audience poll revealed expectations of Sensex hitting 70,000 mark by 2022.
All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, led by falls of between 3.1 per cent and 3.3 per cent in the information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary indexes.
The Chamber processed over 435,000 digital transactions between January and July 2022, marking a 10.4per cent year-over-year increase.