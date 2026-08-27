Emirati women invest Dh2.7 billion in Sharjah's property in eight months

Emirati women invested Dh2.7 billion in Sharjah’s real estate sector between January and August 2026, according to figures released by the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The investments were distributed across 3,385 traded properties, acquired by 3,737 female Emirati investors, reflecting their established status as active partners in the economic landscape and their high confidence in the attractiveness of the emirate's economic and legislative environment.

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The figures, released to coincide with Emirati Women’s Day, highlight the pivotal role played by the women of the UAE in enhancing the real estate landscape and their mature investment awareness, which has driven them to build sustainable capital assets in line with Sharjah's comprehensive developmental vision.

Growth indicators

A statistical comparison conducted by the department between the same periods in 2025 and 2026 revealed continuous growth in Emirati women’s participation across all key indicators.

The number of traded properties increased from 3,322 in 2025 to 3,385 in 2026, marking a 1.9 per cent rise. The number of owners grew from 3,586 to 3,737, recording a 4.2 per cent growth rate, while the trading value increased from Dh2.6 billion to Dh2.7 billion, up 1.2 per cent.

Amal Obaid Hadid, Head of the Media Section at the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said celebrating Emirati Women's Day is a moment of pride in the honourable achievements made by UAE women across all sectors.

Hadid said tese tangible real estate achievements are the outcome of the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women (2023–2031).

We remain committed to this approach to ensure women always remain an essential partner in the sustainable development and economic renaissance witnessed by our nation,” added Hadid.