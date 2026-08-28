Emirati women hold 93% of female investors’ Dh63 billion in UAE capital markets

Emirati women are cementing their presence in the UAE’s financial markets, with new data released to mark Emirati Women’s Day on August 28 showing a total of 554,941 women investors currently active in the country’s markets.

According to figures from the Capital Market Authority, Emirati women account for 70 per cent of the total number of women investors in the UAE, while holding a striking 93 per cent share of the total value of women’s investments, underlining their outsized role in driving market participation among women.

The total value of Emirati women’s investments stands at Dh63 billion, the data showed.

The authority said the figures reflect the growing presence of women in the UAE’s financial markets, with Emirati women investors contributing to greater market depth and supporting the nation’s sustainable economic development.

The data was released as part of celebrations marking Emirati Women’s Day, an annual occasion observed on August 28 that highlights the achievements and contributions of Emirati women across various sectors, including business, government and the economy.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group said close to 125,000 active Emirati female investors participate in the market, positioning them as a dominant force in their investor category and contributing to the UAE’s long-term economic diversification goals.

As of July 2026, Emirati women held shares worth approximately Dh39 billion, representing 94 per cent of the total value held by women on the exchange.

“Emirati women continue to advance our economy with exceptional resilience, determination and ambition. Their ability to drive innovation while nurturing families is a powerful reflection of their dedication. As a dynamic, multi-asset exchange, ADX is building the infrastructure and access that allow this leadership to compound, both among the investors who trade on our platform and the 40 per cent of our own workforce who are women shaping how this exchange operates,” said Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group.

“Our task now is to ensure the next generation of Emirati women inherits a robust and thriving market that is built with their leadership, financial knowledge and empowerment.”