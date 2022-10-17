Emirates to resume daily operations to Taipei

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 3:22 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Oct 2022, 3:23 PM

Emirates’ Taipei-Dubai route is scheduled to go daily from November 6, following the conclusion of Taiwan’s reopening plan with the termination of its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for arrivals.

Operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK366 from Dubai departs at 02:50hrs and arrives in Taipei at 14:45hrs. The return flight EK367 from Taipei departs at 22:45hrs and arrives in Dubai at 4:35hrs the next day. All times are local.

The additional frequencies will provide Emirates’ passengers increased connectivity and options to and from Taiwan, to help meet the air travel needs for both business and leisure. Travellers who are eligible can travel to Taiwan visa-free, and all inbound passengers are advised to undergo a 7-day self-health monitoring. Travellers are encouraged to check the latest entry requirements.

Emirates commenced non-stop daily flights to Taipei in 2014, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft. The Dubai-Taipei route was later upgraded with a daily two-class A380 service in 2016. The airline has established a solid partnership with the market which is underpinned by its contributions to the local community and air cargo transportation during the Covid-19 pandemic. The return of Emirates’ operations to Taipei from the current four weekly to daily flights demonstrates the airline’s commitment to aid the market’s travel and tourism recovery, and help drive inbound traffic by connecting travellers from over 130 destinations in its global network to the cosmopolitan city.

