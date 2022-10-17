Emirates to resume daily operations to Taipei

Country is hoping to stem a currency crisis that has restricted imports and sparked market unease over foreign debt repayments.
Emirates’ Taipei-Dubai route is scheduled to go daily from November 6, following the conclusion of Taiwan’s reopening plan with the termination of its mandatory Covid-19 quarantine restrictions for arrivals.
Operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, Emirates’ flight EK366 from Dubai departs at 02:50hrs and arrives in Taipei at 14:45hrs. The return flight EK367 from Taipei departs at 22:45hrs and arrives in Dubai at 4:35hrs the next day. All times are local.
The additional frequencies will provide Emirates’ passengers increased connectivity and options to and from Taiwan, to help meet the air travel needs for both business and leisure. Travellers who are eligible can travel to Taiwan visa-free, and all inbound passengers are advised to undergo a 7-day self-health monitoring. Travellers are encouraged to check the latest entry requirements.
Emirates commenced non-stop daily flights to Taipei in 2014, operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft. The Dubai-Taipei route was later upgraded with a daily two-class A380 service in 2016. The airline has established a solid partnership with the market which is underpinned by its contributions to the local community and air cargo transportation during the Covid-19 pandemic. The return of Emirates’ operations to Taipei from the current four weekly to daily flights demonstrates the airline’s commitment to aid the market’s travel and tourism recovery, and help drive inbound traffic by connecting travellers from over 130 destinations in its global network to the cosmopolitan city.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
Country is hoping to stem a currency crisis that has restricted imports and sparked market unease over foreign debt repayments.
The grounded airline says it is ready to start operations within weeks amid reports that its new management has succeeded in resolving key issues
In the UAE, the construction sector once again accounted for the biggest pie of new project awards, representing 59.7 per cent of total projects in Q3-2022
The country has played an effective role towards the development of latest technologies especially for green shipping and sustainability
New facility at Hamriya Fre Zone covers an area of more than 150,000sqft and will cater to the needs of the oil & gas, marine, and oil & wind farming sectors
Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini meets Indian Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs
FTA’s team has worked for over two years, assimilating the suggestions of all stakeholders and global best practices, to introduce a seamless and proactive digital services
Documentation is compulsory to provide tax administrations with useful information to employ in conducting an appropriately thorough audit of the transfer pricing practices of entities subject to tax in their jurisdictions