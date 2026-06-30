Emirates to deploy new Boeing 777 version in cargo operations

Emirates is expanding its cargo fleet by becoming the first airline cargo carrier to deploy the Boeing 777-300ERSF passenger to freighter converted aircraft.

The aircraft (A6-EBK) will enter commercial service with a flight from Hong Kong to Dubai carrying over 100 tonnes of cargo.

The converted Emirates Boeing 777-300ERSF offers 100 tonnes of payload capacity and 811 cubic metres of cargo volume, representing a 25 per cent increase in cargo volume over the Boeing 777-F production freighter. At 47 pallet positions, the converted aircraft also accommodates 10 additional pallet positions when compared with Boeing 777-F production freighter, making it ideal for transporting volumetric cargo such as e-commerce goods, which currently constitute around 20 per cent of global air cargo tonnage with further growth projected in the next few years.

Badr Abbas, Emirates SkyCargo’s Divisional Senior Vice President said: “The induction of the first converted Emirates Boeing 777-300ERSF represents the next step in the expansion of our fleet and operational agility. We are optimising our fleet assets by converting older Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft to meet the growing demand for air cargo capacity.”

The converted Boeing 777-300ERSF is the sixth new freighter, following five Boeing 777-F production freighters, to join Emirates SkyCargo’s fleet since March 2026. As part of its expansion strategy, Emirates SkyCargo will also be taking delivery of five additional Boeing 777-F aircraft as well as one additional converted Boeing 777-300ERSF by December 2026.